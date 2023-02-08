"The most beautiful woman in WWE" - Zelina Vega sends heartwarming message to recently returned RAW star

Zelina Vega is an active WWE Superstar on SmackDown, while still serving as the manager of the Legado Del Fantasma faction.

She competed in a Fatal 4-Way against Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Shotzi this past Friday night on SmackDown. Natalya picked up the victory and qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match on February 18th. The winner of the match at the premium live event will go on to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Carmella recently returned to television and won her Fatal 4-Way match last night on RAW to earn her way into the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The Princess of Staten Island has defeated Bianca Belair in the past, albeit via count-out.

Earlier today, Zelina Vega took to Twitter to share a video showing off her gear from Royal Rumble. Carmella responded by saying, "We love our queen," and Vega sent out a heartwarming message of her own in response.

"ily🥺 and Mella is money but she still the most beautiful woman in WWE too cuz that thang is thangin 👀@CarmellaWWE," tweeted Zelina Vega.

Zelina Vega wants a match against popular WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley dominated the Women's Royal Rumble match after entering at #1 and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39. She has already selected Charlotte Flair as her opponent for the biggest show of the year, but Zelina Vega would like an opportunity to challenge The Eradicator as well.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament winner said she wanted to face Ripley and they could blow everyone's mind if they had time to prepare.

"I also think that now that we've had time to kinda have some matches together, this one if we actually have time and we have the stage to do so, we will blow everybody out of the water and blow everybody's mind." (From 18:01 to 18:49)

Unpaid Critic  @Unpaid__Critic Zelina Vega Talks about breaking her scepter onto Rhea Ripley's back and what was Rhea's response Zelina Vega Talks about breaking her scepter onto Rhea Ripley's back and what was Rhea's response 😅 https://t.co/SdP5HoRtMm

Carmella was recently confronted by Asuka on RAW during a backstage segment. Time will tell if Mella will have to deal with The Empress of Tomorrow if she is unable to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event.

