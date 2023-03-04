"The best way I could have ever debuted" - 45-year-old WWE star reflects on arriving to the main roster with The Usos

The Usos are the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions and have had incredible WWE careers thus far. Jimmy and Jey Uso made their debut in the company alongside Tamina Snuka.

The trio arrived on the May 24, 2010, edition of WWE RAW and attacked Natalya and The Hart Dynasty. Tamina and Natalya would eventually capture the Women's Tag Team Championships together. The Usos have gone on to have legendary careers and hold the record for longest-reigning tag team champions.

Speaking to Scott Mitchell of PWMania, the 45-year-old claimed that her arrival on the main roster with The Usos was the best way to make her debut. She also expressed that she's glad she can watch it back nowadays. She noted that she can still feel the adrenaline she felt that night over a decade later and referred to The Usos as the greatest people ever.

“When we walked through that curtain and ran down to the ring, that was easily the best debut for me. It was the best way I could have ever debuted. I loved it, and even today I can still feel that same push and adrenaline that I felt on the first night. We wanted to go show what we were about. I can replay that back over and over again. I was amazing and with the greatest people ever," said Tamina. [H/T: PWMania]

Tamina on winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Natalya

Tamina and Natalya captured the Women's Tag Team Championships during the ThunderDome Era of WWE.

The veterans held the titles for a few months before dropping them to Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., now known as Nikki Cross on RAW. The former 24/7 Champion noted that Natalya was the first person she got to slap on TV and it was fitting that they wound up becoming champions together.

“She’s the first one I got to slap in my debut on television. Years later, I get a tag title with Natalya. This is why the journey began with her. I was able to get that title with her and that was such an epic moment for me," said the former Women's Tag Team Champion. [H/T: PWMania]

The 45-year-old competed in the Women's Royal Rumble but has mainly appeared on WWE Main Event as of late. Time will tell if the former champions reunite sometime down the line.

