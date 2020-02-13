The best WrestleMania of each era in WWE history

WrestleMania will always remain constant.

WWE is always in a state of change, with the company undergoing many transitions over the years. Every few years, WWE enters a new era with a different outlook and feel of the product.

However, through all the changes the company has been through, one thing has been constant, more than others. WrestleMania.

Ever since Vince McMahon created the event in 1985, it has remained a staple as WWE's biggest annual pay-per-view. The legacy of WrestleMania is unmatched throughout all of professional wrestling.

So many great matches and grand moments have taken place over the years, making the 'Showcase of the Immortals' truly a special event to watch and be a part of.

WrestleMania has changed over the years, getting bigger and bigger with time. But not every edition is a complete home run. The quality of 'Manias has differed throughout the different eras of WWE.

That being said, each era has witnessed some classic editions of the 'Show of Shows'. And even if the show does not live up to expectations, the spectacle of WrestleMania never ever disappoints.

This article will look at the best WrestleMania from each era in WWE history, going by this list.

The Golden Age (The '80s to early '90s)

New Generation Era (The early to mid-'90s)

Attitude Era (The mid-'90s to early 2000s)

Ruthless Aggression Era (2002 to 2008)

PG Era (2008 to 2013)

Network Era (2014 to present)

#6 The Golden Age: WrestleMania 3

Iconic, to say the least.

The early years of WrestleMania did not focus much on match quality, but rather on the spectacle on the show and obviously, Hulk Hogan. After all the Golden Age was running on Hulkamania's prayers and vitamins.

The third edition stands out though, and will forever be remembered as the first one to be a unanimous success, the one that truly put some value on the legacy of WrestleMania.

The Pontiac Silverdome filled 93,173 people, who witnessed some historic moments. Two matches from the event make this the greatest 'Mania of the Hulkamania era.

Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat faced 'Macho Man' Randy Savage for the Intercontinental Championship, in a match that is still remembered as an all-time classic. Steamboat caught Savage with a small package to win the IC Title.

However, the main event makes this WrestleMania a classic, more than the others from this era. Hulk Hogan defended his WWF Championship against Andre the Giant.

The match was not great, but the spectacle was second to none. Hogan lifting Andre and bodyslamming him en route to victory remains one of the greatest moments in WrestleMania history.

