The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (August 26)

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 828 // 27 Aug 2019, 18:10 IST

Same old, same old.

While nowhere near as bad as the string of Raw episodes this spring, last night's episode was a come down from the past few weeks. Aside from the King of the Ring matches, the rest of the show saw a fairly pedestrian build with some questionable booking decisions, along with "wild card" idiocy sprinkled on top of things, as we saw a completely meaningless match between Bayley and Nikki Cross.

Who got the most and least out of last night's show? Let's go over and do a recap.

Winner: Sasha Banks

This was supposed to be a pipe bomb style promo. It never quite landed its punches, but it at least set up Sasha Banks' motivations for her current persona and villainous turn. After taking unmasked shots at the meaningless women's tag team titles, her expression of jealousy for Becky Lynch and all her success wasn't hard to miss.

Later, Sasha Banks decisively defeated Natalya. It wasn't a remarkable match by any stretch, but it let us know that she means business. That basically describes her entire night on Raw. Solid, but unspectacular. She did the job that she needed to do for the occasion.

Winner: Ricochet

Ricochet continues to be the most successful of the 2019 NXT callups. In a match that might be described as an upset, he defeated Drew McIntyre in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. It's mildly shocking to see the once-promising McIntyre go out so easily, but it's even more a sign of the favor that Ricochet has obviously won backstage.

At this point, Ricochet needs to be considered the favorite to become 2019's King of the Ring. Whether that will mean anything beyond an accolade remains to be seen. If he wins, it hopefully won't be his ceiling.

