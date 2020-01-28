The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (January 27, 2020)

With the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 PPV now behind us, the Red brand began building its WrestleMania programs in earnest. Suddenly, things have cleared up and Brock Lesnar has a formidable challenger, while other Superstars also geared up for the biggest show of the year, now just 10 weeks away.

Who got the most and least out of last night's show?

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Fresh off his surprising Royal Rumble win, Drew McIntyre wasted no time, challenging Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and then squaring off with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a handicap match immediately. In the match, McIntyre was booked strong, and he defeated both of them with little trouble.

Afterward, Brock Lesnar attacked him to get a measure of payback for the Rumble. Suddenly, things are looking up for the WWE Title after months of uncertainty. McIntyre looks the part against Brock Lesnar and will serve as a formidable challenger. This rivalry could be very good!

Winner: Aleister Black

Aleister Black obliterated another local jobber, but the real point of importance came afterward. After having been eliminated by the very same Buddy Murphy that he defeated three times, Black vowed revenge.

This was an important evolution for Aleister Black's character and no one will complain that the feud with Buddy Murphy is set to continue. They could wrestle every week and no one would complain.

More importantly, Black's quest is going to put him up against Seth Rollins and his faction, which Murphy is a member of. That's a new & interesting wrinkle in the story involving those four guys and their crusade.

This should give RAW a strong undercard as it heads into WrestleMania. Will Aleister Black possibly team up with someone or will he take on the foursome alone? That should make for an interesting decision.

