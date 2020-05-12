The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (May 11)

A touching way to call a truce!

Last night's RAW came off the heels of a unique Money in the Bank pay-per-view and was easily the most consequential edition of the Red brand of 2020, empty arena or not. The show began with a stunning announcement from the RAW Women's Champion. From there, it began to slowly build up the rivalries that we would see in the coming weeks.

This is truly a unique era in WWE, empty arenas and all, but the company once again did an admirable job in making the most of it, arguably showing that they're best when their backs are against the wall, just as in the Monday Night Wars.

Who got the most and least out of the show last night? Let's take a look.

Winner: Asuka

In an extraordinary moment, Becky Lynch announced that she was expecting a child and that the Money in the Bank match hadn't just been for a title shot, but for the RAW Women's Championship itself. With bittersweet tears in her eyes, Becky Lynch relinquished the championship to her longtime rival, Asuka, putting her over in the process by reminding us that she remains the only woman who has beaten her since she became The Man.

For her part, Asuka embraced her rivaly in a joyous moment. It was a way for them to call a truce on their rivalry that an epic storyteller would have thought of, such was the energy involved in that shining segment which will be hard to top as 2020's best.

In a bleak period, both for WWE and the world, there was nothing more welcome than this.

Of course, Asuka now has a tough task ahead of her. As she did in NXT, she will now be tasked with carrying a thin division on RAW, and could be tasked with doing so for the foreseeable future. But Vince McMahon has been impressed with her in this empty arena era. If anyone's most capable of it, it's Asuka, and her win this past Sunday makes far more sense now.