The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (August 20)

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.93K // 21 Aug 2019, 17:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Murphy's law.

Last night's SmackDown was a compact, concise episode that delivered impressive matches and advanced title feuds heading into Clash of Champions.

Meanwhile, the King of the Ring tournament continued. Elsewhere, a certain former Cruiserweight Champion was the highlight of the show once again. Unfortunately, there was one big setback that stopped SmackDown from being perfect.

Who got the most and least out of last night's show?

Winner: Andrade

Apollo Crews really showed something here, as he's periodically allowed to do. Alas, it never gets him anywhere. It shouldn't be surprising that Andrade was the winner of this match. He showed something of his own, though he can't be expected to be a favorite to win the King of the Ring tournament, especially with Buddy Murphy blazing onto the scene at a superheated temperature (more on that later).

That isn't to say that Andrade has no chance, though. We'll just need to see.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

Everybody knew it was only a matter of time before Charlotte Flair got back in the title hunt, especially after her match with Trish Stratus at SummerSlam. Well, now it's official. Charlotte is going to challenge Bayley at Clash of Champions for Bayley's title.

As good as it's been for her compared to where she was, Bayley's reign has been cold. The SmackDown women's division isn't exactly the pinnacle of excitement with her at the top of the heap, which is a stark contrast to this time last year, when Charlotte and Becky's feud was beginning to heat up after the latter's "heel turn" at SummerSlam.

As tiresome as it would be, we shouldn't be surprised if Bayley winds up dropping the title to Charlotte Flair on September 15th. She has felt like a placeholder champion up until now, with forgettable feuds since May.

