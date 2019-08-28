The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (August 27)

Where is this going?

Supposedly, Vince McMahon tore up the script from last night's WWE SmackDown and started it over from scratch. It showed in the production, because this week's edition was noticeably worse than the previous few episodes. The rivalry between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton remained good, but much of the rest of the show lagged, with some questionable booking decisions and the Wildcard Rule taking up precious airtime.

Who got the most and least out of last night's show? Let's go ahead and take a look.

Loser: Buddy Murphy

Buddy Murphy and Ali were two of the pillars of 205 Live, with many memorable matches between them last year that made the purple brand one of WWE's most valuable commodities for the time you spent watching it. It's no surprise that the two put on an excellent match when paired together on the bigger stage that they both deserved.

Yet, someone explain to me how Buddy Murphy could beat no less a figure than Daniel Bryan last week, take Roman Reigns to the absolute limit the week before, and now lose to Ali who hasn't done anything of note in months?

It's precisely because of this kind of hot/cold, start/stop booking that WWE feels like it has no larger than life stars anymore. This is one of the biggest reasons why the company has failed to build a true megastar since John Cena.

That isn't to say that Murphy would be that guy, but you get the idea. He was on a hot streak, now he's being undercut.

And the excuse that he can now focus on being part of the Roman Reigns whodunit angle doesn't fly. That would only make winning King of the Ring seem more important, not less.

One step forward, two steps back, like always.

