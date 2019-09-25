The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (September 24, 2019)

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 25 Sep 2019, 19:05 IST

Gable was back in action.

Last night's SmackDown was the final one on the USA Network (for now), as the blue brand will now move to FOX and air on Friday nights starting from next week. Unfortunately, this show wasn't a good way to end that era and hype up the next one. Sure, there were some important and good moments, but a lot of it just felt like it was forced.

Who got the most and least out of last night's show?

Winner: Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan is one of the most remarkable performers in the industry. On a dime, he has become a beloved babyface again, after having one of the best heel runs in years. All he needed to do was ally with Roman Reigns against Harper, and Rowan and suddenly everyone loves him again. He's that convincing. Suddenly, the attacks on Roman Reigns that started this whole thing feel like afterthoughts.

A tag team match was made for Hell in a Cell between these four men. It should be a good one. One wonders where Bryan and Reigns will go from here once this is over, though, especially with Brock Lesnar likely to be Champion again.

Loser: Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston and Brock Lesnar have more history than what was discussed on the show. The interview didn't do much to add to the excitement about next week's match. A video detailing Kingston and Lesnar's history (Beast in the East), his incredible rise to the title, and how it contrasts with Lesnar's lazy persona would have done much better.

This was basically just a bland Michael Cole interview.

All indications are that the storybook title reign is coming to an end. This didn't do much to add to the tragedy that we should feel like we're going to witness next week.

