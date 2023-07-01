The Bloodline Civil War: Exploring timeline of events leading to Money in the Bank match

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso formed The Bloodline in July 2021 following their feud for the WWE Universal Championship in late 2020. The Anoa’i Family members faced off in a title match at Hell in a Cell 2020 where Jimmy Uso returned to protect Jey Uso from an infuriated Reigns.

For a while, it was only Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman in the stable. Jimmy Uso had reunited with Jey Uso but was yet to acknowledge the Tribal Chief. On the July 9, 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown, The Usos and Roman Reigns solidified their alliance and all of them officially became members of the stable.

At Money in the Bank 2021, The Usos defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Following this victory, The Bloodline had WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

At WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to secure the WWE Championship, unifying the titles and becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. On the May 20, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, The Usos defeated RK-Bro to secure the RAW Tag Team Champions, becoming the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Introduction of the "Honorary Uce"

Around mid-2022, Sami Zayn joined The Bloodline. Initially, Jey Uso was sceptical of Zayn’s association with the stable, while the others seemed to have accepted him with open arms. In fact, Roman Reigns even bestowed him with the title of “Honorary Uce”. Nevertheless, over time, Jey Uso came around as well.

After Sami Zayn officially became a member of the stable, Solo Sikoa joined The Bloodline following Clash at the Castle on September 3, 2022. Sikoa helped Reigns take down Drew McIntyre and pledged his allegiance to the Tribal Chief.

All was great with The Bloodline and Roman Reigns until Royal Rumble 2023. Roman Reigns went up against Kevin Owens and retained, but asked Sami Zayn to hit Owens after KO suffered at the hands of the rest of The Bloodline. Instead of abiding by the Tribal Chief’s words, Zayn turned face by attacking Reigns with a steel chair.

When Zayn exited the stable, Jey Uso temporarily moved himself away from The Bloodline.

The fall of The Bloodline

On the March 6, 2023 episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso arrived after Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn’s singles match. He Superkicked Sami Zayn to mark his allegiance with The Bloodline.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, The Usos lost the Undisputed Tag Team Titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. At Backlash, tension in the stable heightened when Solo Sikoa almost hit Jey Uso with a Samoan Spike during a six-man tag team match against Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

On May 26, 2023, Zayn and Owens hosted the KO Show with Reigns and Sikoa as guests. The Usos arrived uninvited and Jimmy Uso referred to himself as the "Tribal Chief." This incident raised tensions between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso.

To add salt to the wound, Roman Reigns picked himself and Sikoa to take on Zayn and Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions instead of letting The Usos do the same.

Even though humiliated, The Usos showed up at Night of Champions to help Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. In that chaos, The Usos Superkicked Solo Sikoa by mistake. Again, this angered Roman Reigns and he started pie-facing Jey Uso. Jimmy Uso snapped when he witnessed his brother getting humiliated and Superkicked the Tribal Chief, marking the first betrayal within the Anoa’i Family members.

On the June 16, 2023 episode of SmackDown, Jey Uso turned his back on Roman Reigns as well. He picked his brother over Reigns, and even turned his back on Solo Sikoa.

Finally, WWE booked the tag team match of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos for Money in the Bank 2023.

