WATCH: Jey Uso and Sami Zayn share an epic moment at WWE live event after Bloodline's end

Fans who attend WWE house shows often witness moments that won't always happen on TV. Something similar happened during the most recent live event, where Jey Uso and Sami Zayn came face-to-face in the main event.

Many top stars traveled to Dublin, Ireland, for an event headlined by a fatal 4-way match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

As reported, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens put their belts on the line against The Usos, Pretty Deadly, and The O.C.

While the champs predictably retained the titles, the main event showdown was thoroughly entertaining from bell to bell, and it almost had a throwback moment.

Sami Zayn was once an Honorary Uce in The Bloodline and, as many have pointed out, played a pivotal role in the faction's downfall. The Usos have finally broken free from Roman Reigns' shackles as they now see what Zayn had always told them.

At the live event, fans couldn't help but cheer when Sami Zayn extended his arm for a tag while Jey Uso was in the ring. The Samoan star was visibly overwhelmed emotionally, took a few seconds to process everything, and decided to get Sami into the match. However, as you can see in the clip below, Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince spoiled all the fun by stopping Jey:

The Usos are preparing for one of the most important matches of their WWE careers

WWE has clearly turned it up a notch with The Bloodline storyline by pulling the trigger on a long-awaited babyface turn for The Usos.

Jey and Jimmy Uso's resounding superkicks on Roman Reigns signaled the stable's demise, and it helped set up a fascinating Bloodline Civil War. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will take on the former tag team champions at WWE Money in the Bank.

The Tribal Chief is known for his dominant PLE record, but several fans expect The Usos to pull off a massive upset. As revealed during a special MITB episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter felt the finish of the upcoming match could "embarrass" Roman Reigns.

Teddy Long also reacted to the possibility of Paul Heyman being involved in a huge swerve that would alter the futures of all the superstars involved in the long-running angle.

