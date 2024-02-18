The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes' stories are not the same: Explained

Cody Rhodes has been on a rampage to finish his story at WrestleMania XL by dethroning The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and capturing his title.

On the other hand, The Rock dropped a bombshell on SmackDown when he said that The Bloodline was cooking something with him joining the faction. Both their stories seem to converge in one direction, which is the battle between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief.

However, it is interesting to note that Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline's stories are apparently different. The former's story revolves around his late father, Dusty Rhodes. In 1978, Dusty won the WWE Championship and was basking in glory. However, the celebration was short-lived, as the title was taken away from The American Dream. It was because the WWE legend won the match via Disqualification.

Years later, a young Cody Rhodes took a vow to win that title and fulfill his father's dream. After spending nine years in the Stamford-based promotion, Rhodes left WWE in 2016. He made a name for himself outside the promotion and established himself as an even bigger star who is ready to bring about a revolution in the industry.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE in 2022 with one goal in mind: to capture the WWE Title and fulfill his father's dream. His story revolves around going from being undesirable to undeniable in WWE. Cody Rhodes is one step closer to finishing his story by winning the title that Roman Reigns has held hostage for four years.

Decoding The Bloodline's story

The Bloodline has certainly become much stronger with the recent inclusion of The Rock. He appeared on the February 16 edition of SmackDown and gave Cody Rhodes an ultimatum ahead of his battle against Roman Reigns. At the end of his promo, The Brahma Bull uttered a line: "If you smell what The Bloodline is cooking!"

However, there's a good possibility that what the Samoan faction is cooking has nothing to do with The American Nightmare. Its story revolves around Roman Reigns, who has been calling himself The Tribal Chief of the Anoa'i family. The Rock being involved in the mix drops a subtle hint that a new chapter has opened up in The Bloodline's story.

Although both superstars are currently on the same page, The Brahma Bull is seemingly cooking up something that could lead to a battle between the two Samoan greats. While Roman claims himself as The Head of the Table, many believe that it is The Rock who is the real Head of the Table.

Therefore, this is what the actual Bloodline story could be, with its final chapter eventually ending with The Rock battling Roman Reigns to determine who actually stands at the pinnacle of The Samoan Bloodline.