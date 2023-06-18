2023 has been an incredible year so far for WWE. With a product widely hailed as much-improved since Triple H took over creative, the company has broken multiple records in both revenue and viewership. This is down to several reasons, chief among them being that The Game seemingly has a more intimate feel for what modern fans want than his predecessor, Vince McMahon, did.

The product, of course, is built on moments. Memorable moments make the fans want to tune in. One of the best metrics to measure the magnitude of a sequence is how many eyes it brings to the show. In the age of social media, the number of views amassed within the first few hours is a good indicator of the magnitude of an angle.

In the wake of the wildly popular closing segment of WWE SmackDown, here are five of the most viral moments the company has produced in 2023 so far:

#5 John Cena returns to WWE (RAW, March 6, 2023)

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Across all official WWE related socials, John Cena’s return entrance & segments-following last night have pulled in nearly 16,500,000 views in well under 24 hours.



Appreciate every moment we have left of him on our screens. Across all official WWE related socials, John Cena’s return entrance & segments-following last night have pulled in nearly 16,500,000 views in well under 24 hours.Appreciate every moment we have left of him on our screens. https://t.co/ZihiXliYwd

John Cena is one of, if not the biggest, superstars in WWE history. He reigned as the face of the company for well over a decade before transitioning to Hollywood, where his movies have grossed over $3.4B approximately. Hence, any time he returns to the ring at this stage in his career, he's an attraction.

His return to WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 39 to set up his clash with Austin Theory was a testament to his popularity, garnering about 16.5 million views in 24 hours. The 16-time world champion next appeared at The Show of Shows in a losing effort and hasn't been seen since.

With a big box office summer ahead, including releases like Fast X, Barbie, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, his star will only rise.

#4 Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest (WWE Backlash 2023)

Access Bad Bunny @AccessBadBunny Damian Priest match at Backlash has amassed over 40 million views across WWE’s social media platforms. 🥊 #WWEBacklash Bad Bunny ( @sanbenito Damian Priest match at Backlash has amassed over 40 million views across WWE’s social media platforms. 🥊 Bad Bunny (@sanbenito)🆚 Damian Priest match at Backlash has amassed over 40 million views across WWE’s social media platforms. 🥊🇵🇷 #WWEBacklash https://t.co/32EOUe1qSG

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest at WWE Backlash 2023 was the definition of a hometown hero moment. Although both men hail from Puerto Rico, the crowd was firmly behind the global music megastar. The spectators brought maximum energy from when Bunny's music hit until he returned through the curtain.

The energy in the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot clearly radiated to the entire WWE Universe, as the moment garnered over 40 million views in 48 hours. It will surely go down as one of the most significant moments of the year due to the crowd's energy, the performances of everyone involved, and of course, Bad Bunny's star power.

#3 Jey Uso chooses Jimmy Uso over Roman Reigns (SmackDown, June 16, 2023)

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



In well under 24 hours pulled in an estimated insane ~26,500,000 views & counting across all official The closing segment to last nights #SmackDown episode which saw Jey Uso finally super-kicking Roman Reigns has…In well under 24 hours pulled in an estimated insane ~26,500,000 views & counting across all official @WWE social platforms. The closing segment to last nights #SmackDown episode which saw Jey Uso finally super-kicking Roman Reigns has…In well under 24 hours pulled in an estimated insane ~26,500,000 views & counting across all official @WWE social platforms. https://t.co/UmjLI3tdce

The Bloodline saga has been the hottest storyline in WWE for the majority of the past three years. From the group's formation to its members holding all the gold to Sami Zayn's role in the current implosion, it has consistently provided a lot of incredible moments.

The latest chapter in this all-time great story was written on SmackDown this past week as Jey Uso was forced to choose between Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns. After weeks of speculation, the segment was masterfully executed, eliciting a massive reaction from the crowd in attendance and online fans.

Many, including WWE talent and legends, have called the segment one of the greatest endings in SmackDown history. With 26.5 million views in 24 hours, it's difficult to argue against it.

#2 Rey Mysterio finally fights back against Dominik (SmackDown, March 24, 2023)

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



All this being accomplished in only 12 HOURS



Deserved.



#WrestleMania Rey Mysterio finally striking his son Dominik has gained nearly 17 MILLION views across all official WWE related social platforms.All this being accomplished in only 12 HOURSDeserved. Rey Mysterio finally striking his son Dominik has gained nearly 17 MILLION views across all official WWE related social platforms.All this being accomplished in only 12 HOURS 🔥🔥🔥Deserved.#WrestleMania https://t.co/fOGCuMUdIU

Besides The Bloodline story, the feud between Rey and Dominik Mysterio arguably had the best build in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. For months after his shocking Clash at the Castle betrayal, Dominik provoked his father to no end as the latter refused to lay a hand on his son. Dominik and Rhea Ripley crashed Thanksgiving and Christmas at the Mysterio house, causing havoc.

After Dominik's arrest due to his Christmas shenanigans, he returned with a vengeance, provoking his father more frequently until he finally crossed a line. On the March 24 episode of SmackDown, barely a week before The Show Of Shows, the youngster targeted his mother, causing Rey to snap and finally punch him in the face.

Fans went wild for this, and within 12 hours, the segment's video garnered 17 million views, showing how well WWE had executed the angle.

Honorable mentions

Jimmy Uso superkicks Roman Reigns at Night of Champions - 10.3 million views in its first 24 hours

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens finally hug and agree to take on The Usos at WrestleMania 39 - 10 million views in 24 hours

Sami Zayn hits Roman Reigns with a chair at Royal Rumble 2023 - 25 million views in 72 hours

#1 Roman Reigns' 1000-day celebration (SmackDown, June 2, 2023)

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Incredible seeing interest clearly still running hot multiple years later. The closing segment from last night on #SmackDown surrounding The Bloodline story & so on in well under 12 hours has pulled in an estimated over 18,100,000 views & rising across all official WWE socials.Incredible seeing interest clearly still running hot multiple years later. The closing segment from last night on #SmackDown surrounding The Bloodline story & so on in well under 12 hours has pulled in an estimated over 18,100,000 views & rising across all official WWE socials.Incredible seeing interest clearly still running hot multiple years later. https://t.co/Dn3zLzcAh3

Roman Reigns' 1000-day celebration had a lot to unpack, and it most certainly delivered. It started with Triple H unveiling a new WWE Undisputed Universal Championship as he handed the title to Reigns, commemorating his legendary run. The Tribal Chief then basked in the glory of his enormous achievement, which was short-lived as Jimmy Uso interrupted him.

A face-off between Bloodline members ensued, with Jimmy explaining his decision to turn against Reigns at Night of Champions. The segment ended with Solo Sikoa taking The Head of The Table's side by spiking Jimmy, while Jey stayed undecided. The drama quickly went viral, with the segment drawing 18.1 million viewers in only 12 hours across WWE's social media platforms.

If you need proof of how popular The Bloodline storyline is, that viral moment is your answer.

