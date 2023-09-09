The Bloodline to find new allies before massive 4-faction war at WarGames? Analyzing the chance

The Bloodline seems to have found some new allies, and it's the stable that now holds the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. That's right, the Judgment Day seems to have aligned with The Tribal Chief's crew.

On SmackDown, Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest and Grand Slam Finn Balor attacked AJ Styles after he picked up a win over Jimmy Uso in the main event. They dragged him to the ring and tossed him in as a sort of offering to Solo Sikoa.

With that done, has Judgment Day joined forces with The Bloodline? It could be a temporary alliance, but a few issues could ruin this union. On RAW, Dominik Mysterio attempted to recruit Jey Uso into the Judgment Day.

Expand Tweet

Before he did that, though, Damian Priest took a few shots at the group:

"We accomplished something The Bloodline couldn't do. We did something even Roman Reigns couldn't do. We took the Undisputed Tag Team Titles from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens," he said.

Those comments won't go unnoticed by Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, or Paul Heyman. They certainly slip past the ears of the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Considering all that, it would be a volatile combination if we do get a union between the two stables for WarGames.

That being said, who would they face?

Possible opponents for The Bloodline and The Judgment Day in WarGames

Expand Tweet

After what happened following the main event tonight, it's possible we could see The O.C. get involved in this feud. The stables have butted heads before, as Finn Balor hoped to bring Styles in as a member of his group at one point.

Karl Anderson has done his best to pull Styles out of the issues of The Bloodline in recent months, with the leader of The O.C. refusing to back down. Tonight, after an attack from Jimmy Uso, Styles vented frustrations and demanded the group not accompany him to the ring, which is what left him in such a compromising position post-match.

Expand Tweet

If The O.C. is one half of the puzzle, another stable came face-to-face with Judgment Day tonight and could be the other half. After defeating the Brawling Brutes, Priest, Balor, and Dominik Mysterio were confronted by Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins, who I will be calling The All Mighty Profits until they say otherwise.

Should The O.C., Lashley, and the Profits unite, multiple world and tag team titles will be piled together. That would be a formidable force for two of the most dominant groups in WWE.

Of course, there's also the team that the Judgment Day beat for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have unfinished business with Balor and Priest and a hatred for Roman's stable that may never end. If Judgment Day and the Bloodline unite, it's them against the world.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.