The Bloodline to grow, major shift in world title presentation - 5 changes Roman Reigns could make when he returns to WWE

WWE's Roman Reigns is riding high right now. The talented superstar is on top of the world as the reigning and defending Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with a reign so long that many can't quite comprehend it.

The Tribal Chief is closing in on 1,000 days as the Universal Champion. For added context, only Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, Hulk Hogan, and Pedro Morales have held a world title in World Wrestling Entertainment for longer. Reigns is even closer to beating Pedro's record and moving up the list.

Reigns last competed at WrestleMania 39. He headlined the Show of Shows against Cody Rhodes, and thanks to interference from Solo Sikoa, he stood tall at the end. He's since taken a break from appearing on television.

While Reigns has the world in the palm of his hand, change is inevitable. The greats often make or face changes while on top, and Roman is likely no different. This article will look at a list of possible changes for The Tribal Chief when he returns to television.

Below are five changes Roman Reigns could make when he returns to WWE.

#5. Roman could recruit more WWE stars for The Bloodline

The Bloodline

The Bloodline has been the top faction in WWE and professional wrestling for the past few years. The group is led by Roman Reigns, the top star in the industry, but it features a number of heavy hitters.

Solo Sikoa is the enforcer of the group. Meanwhile, arguably the greatest tag team of all time, The Usos, are also in The Bloodline. Of course, Paul Heyman is the mastermind of the faction. Sami Zayn was part of the group but split up earlier this year.

When Roman Reigns returns to television, he may not come alone. There are other family members who aren't in the group but are instead on the indie scene, such as Jacob Fatu, who could join the cause. Plus, NXT's Ava is a cousin of the family. Even Naomi and Tamina could always fit in.

#4. He could choose to defend both titles individually

Paul Heyman, with both world titles

Roman Reigns is arguably the most dominant champion in WWE history. He's certainly the most successful titleholder in decades. In fact, he's so successful that he currently holds both world titles World Wrestling Entertainment has to offer.

The Tribal Chief first won the Universal Championship back in 2020. He then captured the WWE Championship over a year ago and has since defended them together.

If the upcoming draft further establishes the brand split, Roman Reigns may have to defend the belts separately moving forward. Could that mean more defenses or even multiple matches in one night? For now, fans can only speculate.

#3. Reigns could remain on just one brand moving forward

Begins one week from Friday on Get ready for the 2023 #WWEDraft Begins one week from Friday on #SmackDown and continues in two weeks on #WWERaw Get ready for the 2023 #WWEDraftBegins one week from Friday on #SmackDown and continues in two weeks on #WWERaw! https://t.co/BcemFObtZb

Roman Reigns is a WWE SmackDown Superstar, at least officially. He was drafted to the brand in 2021 and has remained a member of the blue brand ever since. Despite Friday Nights being his home, he hasn't been exclusive to the show.

Due to Reigns being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman has the ability and even the obligation to appear on both RAW and SmackDown. With two belts representing the two shows, The Tribal Chief has to appear on both programs.

The upcoming draft could shake things up, however. If Triple H wants to respect the authenticity and legitimacy of the brand extension, Roman could be stripped of one of his coveted titles and remain on one brand in the future. He may cease jumping back and forth from show to show.

#2. The Tribal Chief could add a new finishing move to his repertoire

𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⸜❤︎⸝‍ ᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ ⁹⁰⁰⁺ᵈᵃʸˢ @_handyred_ I love that Roman Reigns introduced a submission move to his move set! I love that Roman Reigns introduced a submission move to his move set! https://t.co/r1ok6duuaW

The Tribal Chief is known for a handful of memorable moves and holds. Roman Reigns is likely best associated with The Spear, a finisher used by many but mastered by The Head of the Table.

WWE fans also associate Roman with The Superman Punch, although it rarely picks up victories. In recent years, he also added a guillotine choke to his repertoire, a vicious submission hold.

When Roman Reigns returns to WWE programming, he may have a new finisher. While he'll likely always continue to use other key moves in his arsenal, adding a new wrinkle can help make his matches feel more fresh.

#1. Roman Reigns could turn babyface

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has quite the history with fans. He started his WWE career as a member of The Shield, a villainous stable. The group eventually turned to the side of good, and even after the faction disbanded, Roman remained a babyface until 2020.

Despite being a babyface, however, Reigns wasn't always cheered. Many of the WWE audience turned against him and hoped for a heel run. That villainous run came in 2020, and for the past three years, Roman has been the top heel in the company.

However, three years is a long time, so he may return to the role of a babyface. If he does, it could open up some intriguing possibilities. Could Roman feud with Solo Sikoa or even Gunther? Only time will tell.

