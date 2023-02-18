The Bloodline saga has been one of the best storylines in WWE history. It started two years ago with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso and continues to this day. What really put it over the top as arguably one of the best angles in history has been the addition of Sami Zayn.

Zayn has long been one of the most complete performers in all of wrestling. He was just never really booked as a top star in WWE. His delivery as a sympathetic character in the feud has only propelled The Great Liberator into the top tier of performers.

It may not net him the Undisputed Championship, but the Bloodline angle has certainly proven that Zayn should be a consistent WWE main-eventer. Jey Uso also showed that he could handle things on his own at the beginning of the storyline.

One of the biggest ways that The Bloodline has shown its dominance is through lengthy title runs. Reigns has held the Universal Title for over 900 days.

What happens, however, if the Usos drop their titles at or before Wrestlemania 39? Here are four directions for Jimmy and Jey if they lose their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.

#4. The Bloodline completely implodes

The Usos have always been a team, hence the "Day 1" catchphrase. They started the angle on the same side. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa easily warmed up to Sami, but Jey had the hardest time accepting The Honorary Uce.

At the Royal Rumble, however, cracks started to show. Zayn stood up for himself and was beaten down for it. Jey refused to take part in the attack on Zayn, instead opting to walk off without explanation. He also showed up at the last minute for his title defense against Ricochet and Braun Strowman on last week's SmackDown.

Since the group ruled over WWE for almost two years, the next logical step is to completely disband. All members can go their separate ways, especially if one member costs another member a title.

The Usos are well past due to losing their belts. Break-up angles are often the best storylines, like when the Shield imploded. Due to the Bloodline's dominance, their dissolution has the potential to top even Shield's disbandment.

#3. They leave the Bloodline but remain a team

As mentioned above, Jimmy and Jey have been aligned for practically the duration of their WWE careers. If The Bloodline breaks up soon, they could opt to keep their team going.

It would be the easiest option, even if they've already reached the pinnacle of tag team dominance. Even with that, Jimmy and Jey could decide to keep fighting and even support each other if one brother goes after a singles Championship.

With the tag team titles likely to be broken up if the Usos lose them, they could still chase gold on RAW or SmackDown.

#2. Jimmy and Jey go their separate ways

Could we see a return of Main Event Jey Uso if the Usos lose their titles?

Since they've teamed up forever, perhaps one or both brothers feel that it is time to move on alone. It could be mutual or destructive. With so many years on each other's sides, it could be an amicable split so each brother can try to make a mark in the singles ranks.

A better way to disband the team would be if Jimmy or Jey turned on the other. It would give the feud a clear face and a heel and also play on the family's history.

The easiest way would be for one to be on RAW and the other to be on SmackDown. If WWE wants to play it safe, they can agree to part ways and embark on their own journeys.

There are several avenues for the Usos once they lose the titles, so going out on their own could be a possibility.

#1. They form a new stable in WWE with Solo Sikoa

The three brothers could form their own faction.

A great twist could be that if the Usos lose the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, they ultimately turn on Roman Reigns. The Usos and Sikoa are brothers and have been under Roman's thumb for two years. They might finally let that frustration out by turning on The Tribal Chief.

How that is received would go on to showcase how the subsequent trio would be booked. If they are cheered, they could be faces. If they are booed, they are still heels. The Usos and Solo could form a new Bloodline where they call the shots.

If this does happen, it could also be a great way to push Sikoa toward stardom. He's already better on the main roster than he was in NXT. He has the pedigree and in-ring game to be a big player in the future. By turning on Reigns and staying together, Sikoa could become a bigger star alongside his brothers.

What do you think is in store for The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

