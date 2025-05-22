The Bloodline’s biggest nightmare to come back to WWE on SmackDown to haunt them again? Possibility explored

The New Bloodline has regained its grip on WWE SmackDown. The OG members of the faction are not united, and Solo Sikoa now has a new strong recruit in JC Mateo, while Jacob Fatu holds the United States Championship. Interestingly, however, there is a chance that the biggest nightmare of the heel crew, Cody Rhodes, could return on this week’s blue-branded show and strike them down.

The American Nightmare was last seen at WrestleMania 41, where he lost the Undisputed Championship to John Cena. Rhodes would have retained his title on two occasions had rap megastar Travis Scott not interfered in his match in Las Vegas. While he is currently off TV, Solo Sikoa still doesn’t fail to mention his name.

The new Bloodline leader often mentions how Roman Reigns brought shame to the family by losing to Cody Rhodes. Moreover, Sikoa had also attacked The American Nightmare when he returned to SmackDown following his Tribal Combat Match loss to The OTC on RAW’s Netflix debut.

Now, it could be the former Undisputed Champion’s turn to hunt The New Bloodline down. Notably, LA Knight is currently feuding with the heel crew alone. However, The American Nightmare has been advertised for the upcoming episode of SmackDown on May 23, 2025. Thus, Cody Rhodes could give The Megastar a hand against Solo Sikoa and his men. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

The New Bloodline could backstab and kick out Jacob Fatu anytime soon

Jacob Fatu isn’t as loyal to Solo Sikoa as he was ahead of RAW’s Netflix debut, where the New Bloodline leader lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns. Following this, Sikoa vanished for over a month before making a comeback, and instead of regrouping with Fatu and Tama Tonga, he attacked Cody Rhodes.

Last year, The Samoan Werewolf had blind loyalty for Solo Sikoa in his heart and even handed over his WWE Tag Team Championship belt to Tonga Loa on his leader’s orders. Now, Jacob Fatu likes to operate alone and doesn’t want Solo to get in his way.

The former Ula Fala holder stayed put at WrestleMania 41 and let Jacob Fatu win the United States Championship on his own. However, at the 2025 Backlash, Sikoa brought JC Mateo under his wing and basically handed the title defense win to The Samoan Werewolf. However, the episode of SmackDown that followed showed that more than a helping hand, it was a show of new muscle and strength by Sikoa.

The New Bloodline leader kept asking Jacob Fatu to say “I love you, Solo” to him as he did last year while having Mateo stand behind him. He even forced the United States Champion to look at him and say the words.

Thus, the tensions between Fatu and The New Bloodline are at an all-time high. Moreover, Bronson Reed could soon return to SmackDown and could increase The Samoan Werewolf's problems. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the heel faction.

