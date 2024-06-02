The Bloodline's Paul Heyman has ONLY ONE choice left; he needs to do the unthinkable ASAP and call The Judgment Day

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has no choice left at this point. He needs to take an extreme measure to make sure that Solo Sikoa's Bloodline does not go out of control to the point of no return.

On SmackDown, Heyman pointed out to The Enforcer that he has been doing nothing but bringing in violent men in The Bloodline. The Wiseman added that he was witnessing random acts of violence without a strategy.

Paul Heyman is aware at this point that The Bloodline is getting out of control and feels as helpless as he has ever been, especially with Roman Reigns not in the picture. Heyman needs to approach another group of superstars who can possibly bring Solo back to his senses. He needs to have a chat with The Judgment Day and request them to "take care" of The Bloodline. Being humbled by the RAW faction is the only thing that can make the Samoan faction realize that it is not invincible and that it needs to stop the random acts of violence.

Solo Sikoa is way beyond listening to Paul Heyman's advice at this point

Not everyone can deal with being given too much power and Solo Sikoa is a great example of the same. It is clear as day that he is not willing to listen to Paul Heyman's advice at this point.

The Wiseman's promo with Kevin Owens was a clear indication that he is scared of The Bloodline's current direction. Paul referred to the Samoan faction's new recruits as "bloodthirsty sadistic thugs."

Paul Heyman is seemingly on good terms with The Judgment Day

Paul Heyman has had nothing but praise for the members of The Judgment Day in the past. He has previously heaped big praise on Dominik Mysterio and called him the greatest NXT North American Champion of all time. Dom Dom recently shared a story about him that he saw on Heyman's Instagram.

Additionally, The Wiseman was thrilled after Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship win at WrestleMania XL. The duo shared a heartfelt embrace backstage following the win, as can be seen at the 4:48 mark in the clip embedded above.

Paul Heyman cannot ask Roman Reigns to return at this time

Roman Reigns is busy during his WWE hiatus and probably won't be able to return at short notice if Paul Heyman requests him. The Tribal Chief is currently busy filming a movie with a bunch of top Hollywood stars.

Additionally, Reigns was recently spotted training at the gym. He won't appreciate being called ahead of time before he is done with his training. The Head of the Table would like to be 100% and in the best shape of his life when he appears on WWE TV again.

