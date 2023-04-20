"The cameraman is down" - When WWE Champion Roman Reigns made a terrible mistake on a movie set

After leaving WWE in 2004, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) became a megastar in Hollywood. In 2019, he produced and starred in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw alongside several other actors, including his cousin Roman Reigns.

Acting in his first-ever Hollywood movie, The Tribal Chief lacked experience. While filming a scene with The Brahma Bull, he made a terrible mistake and accidentally knocked out a cameraman with an ax.

In an interview with VT, The Rock recalled the incident while sitting beside the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"The cool scene in the movie, we both throw double axes, bang, knock out the bad guys cold. In the take, it was like, 'okay, we're supposed to throw the axes but as you bring the axe back, you're supposed to let it go then throw nothing and then CGI via effects put the axe in there. He [Reigns] took this axe and he f**king chucked it. And it hit all you hear, 'oh!' And I look over and the cameraman is down for the count," The Rock said. [1:56 - 2:26]

The leader of The Bloodline jokingly defended himself by pointing out that WWE Superstars do not have CGI in the ring.

Roman Reigns successfully defended his title at WWE WrestleMania 39

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. On April 2nd, The American Nightmare squared off against The Tribal Chief.

Despite Rhodes' efforts, Reigns successfully defended his title, still remaining the Undisputed Champion. Reigns is currently out of WWE programming but is set to return soon.

