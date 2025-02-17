The Demon vs Devil? - 3 potential WrestleMania 41 opponents for Finn Balor

Despite being one of WWE's former world champions, Finn Balor remains directionless en route to WrestleMania 41. Still, there's a couple more months before The Show of Shows, and the company can certainly find him an interesting opponent.

Finn Balor has been involved with The Judgment Day on WWE since 2022, but the tension in the group has been noticeable for a while now, especially with Dominik Mysterio. With this in mind, the likelihood of The Demon competing at WrestleMania 41 alone is a bit high, and a few interesting names can share the ring with him.

For this list, we will look at three potential WWE WrestleMania 41 opponents for Finn Balor.

#3. Finn Balor can make his Judgment Day exit official by fighting a member at WrestleMania

As mentioned above, Balor has had tension with the rest of The Judgment Day since Liv Morgan was added and began dating Dominik Mysterio on-screen, only worsening when JD McDonagh was injured during a tag team match with Dom on RAW.

In the coming weeks, both men can continue taking shots at each other until it boils over into much more, which can result in the former Universal Champion leaving the group. Following this, he can challenge Dominik to a singles match at WrestleMania to prove why he was the unspoken or unofficial leader of the group.

#2. Finn Balor can bring out The Demon to fight evil

One request many fans have been making about Balor is, aside from going solo, to bring back his dark persona, The Demon. However, instead of donning the character against any regular superstar, he can go up against another 'supernatural' character in Uncle Howdy.

Although both men are on different brands, General Managers usually would give stars more leeway during WrestleMania season. On the other hand, he can ask to be transferred if things with The Judgment Day don't work out. While on SmackDown, he could meet Howdy, who might taunt him into bringing out his other character. Also, it will be fitting to see a feud between both men, as Balor was the first person Bray Wyatt feuded with when he debuted The Fiend.

#1. Finn Balor can welcome back a possible returning star

WWE recently welcomed a new star to the NXT roster, Ricky Starks. However, another star that recently left AEW is Malakai Black, best known as Aleister Black while in the Stamford-based promotion. Interestingly, he might already have an ideal opponent if he decided to return to the company.

Black's dark persona he portrayed in WWE followed him to the Jacksonville-based promotion, where he would even dress up as a devil-like character. With this in mind, it's possible that he can target Balor if he returns and force him to reveal his true self, which is The Demon.

