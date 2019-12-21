The Fiend brutalises multiple Superstars after WWE SmackDown goes off air

The Fiend

This past week on SmackDown, the Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt "The Fiend", was not on the show. His music did hit at the end of the show, following the tag team match between the team of Daniel Bryan and The Miz vs King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

After SmackDown went off the air, The Fiend arrived at the ring and attacked all four Superstars involved in the final match of the show. Ziggler was the first one to face the brute of The Fiend, followed by The Miz, and then King Corbin. Fans at the venue have said that even Bryan was attacked by The Fiend.

The Miz and Bryan won the tag team match, despite being at loggerheads with each other earlier in the show. It's well-established that the two don't like each other, and both of them want a shot at The Fiend's title.

On next week's SmackDown, we will witness a triple threat match between Bryan, The Miz, and King Corbin, and the winner of that match will face The Fiend for the Universal title at Royal Rumble.

The Miz had lost to The Fiend at TLC, while Bryan lost to the current Universal Champion at Survivor Series.