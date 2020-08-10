The Good Brothers reveal whether they helped IMPACT sign any other former WWE stars [Exclusive]

Ahead of their monumental Slammiversary debut, we revealed how The Good Brothers - Karl Anderson and 'The Big LG' Doc Gallows - had signed with IMPACT Wrestling. Thankfully, the surprise wasn't ruined too much as IMPACT announced the arrival of the former WWE and IWGP Tag Team Champions the night before in a tweet that would become the best-performing tweet in the company's history. And there was much more by way of Slammiversary surprises anyway with several more names appearing alongside The Good Brothers!

But did Gallows and Anderson help convince any of the other new recruits to come to IMPACT Wrestling?

Sportskeeda meets The Good Brothers

I was lucky enough to interview The Good Brothers recently to get the lowdown on their signing.

You can watch our entire interview with The Good Brothers below, or read it in its entirety here.

You guys aren't the only new arrivals in IMPACT. Of course, there's Eric Young, Heath, EC3 and Brian Myers. Do you know personally if you guys were the first to sign out of that group and, if so, did any of them ask you any advice - or was it the other way around?

Gallows: Well, yeah, we were all talking. We're all friends. We were all talking leading up into this and I think it came off beautifully. Like you said, EC3, EY, Brian Myers, Heath. It came off great. But yeah, we were talking a lot. Karl and I have had success outside of WWE, so a lot of times, people come to us to ask. Especially someone like Heath who was in that system for 14 years. They don't necessarily know what it's like outside, so we don't mind helping our brothers along when they need it but I think we were a huge part of that.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another question I had to ask was, apart from the Good Brothers, which new signings will shock the world in IMPACT?

Anderson: I thought... Gallows said this earlier that Heath... What Heath can do when he comes back and just being able to stand out, show what he can physically do is going to be awesome, man. And Brian Myers. People really haven't gotten a chance to see what Brian Myers can do. He's a talented brother.

“People really haven't gotten a chance to see what Brian Myers can do. He's a talented brother.”@MachineGunKA had high praise for @Myers_Wrestling when I interviewed him last week.



These video packages from @IMPACTWRESTLING are great!#IMPACTonAXSTV



pic.twitter.com/0jjSEolDEW — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 5, 2020

Anderson: And of course EC3 has had a main event run in IMPACT before, and then Eric Young was obviously the World Champion. There are so many things that got picked up at Slammiversary and the TV after, and it's an exciting time for IMPACT.

Gallows: Yeah, I mean, you throw that in there and you've got the Motor City Machine Guns, one of the greatest tag teams in IMPACT history. They are making a surprise return, too, which I almost felt the most bad for them because I loved how that was positioned to open the pay-per-view but if we had had a live audience, they would have got one hell of a pop when that music hits.

You can check out The Good Brothers every Tuesday on both AXS TV and Twitch. You can also follow IMPACT here, 'The Big LG' Doc Gallows here, and Karl Anderson here.