The Hurt Business is just what WWE needs right now

At the end of the August 3 episode of RAW, we saw the Hurt Business standing tall after making their way to RAW Underground. The trio of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have made their presence felt over the last several weeks, putting the rest of the roster on notice.

As the Hurt Business has emerged as a dominant faction in WWE, we've got a chance to see each member of the trio continue to solidify their roles. With MVP at the helm of the group, we may see all three men holding some gold shortly.

One reason the Hurt Business has worked so well is it has given three men with very different pasts an opportunity to shine on our screens. Lashley looks better than ever, we're finally getting to see just how talented Benjamin is again and MVP continues to make every appearance and promo must-see.

This isn't a new Nation of Domination, this is the first of the Hurt Business and business is just getting started.

MVP brings credibility to the Hurt Business

MVP's leadership of the Hurt Business has made their appearances must-see television.

The founder of the Hurt Business, MVP, has shown the WWE Universe that he has never been better on the microphone and leading the charge in bringing change to the Red brand. It's clear to see that MVP is the maestro of the symphony of dominance that the Hurt Business can show.

Even though the trio lost two championship matches on the last episode of RAW, they certainly made up for it on the show's newest attraction in RAW Underground. MVP orchestrated the hostile takeover, allowing each member of the group to inflict pain on anyone that dared to challenge them. MVP is not only the hype man of the group, but he's also willing to get his hands dirty as well.

The Hurt Business, under the leadership of MVP, could rule RAW Underground before they begin to make another push to gain gold once again. MVP will have another shot at Apollo Crews and his United States title at SummerSlam. It's possible that at the end of the match, the leader of the group could have a title he's carried previously once again.

The Hurt Business gives Benjamin another chance to showcase his talent

After being absent for quite some time, Shelton Benjamin is now visible each week.

It had been quite some time since we saw Shelton Benjamin in meaningful matches before his allegiance to the Hurt Business. One of the longest-tenured WWE Superstars had been off of our television screens and in obscurity for quite some time.

Enter MVP, Lashley and the opportunity to bring the Hurt Business to fruition. From matches on Main Event to a brief run as the 24/7 Champion, Benjamin has made his presence felt as of late. We can expect to see more of Benjamin as the faction continues to evolve and make an impact on RAW.

Just when people had begun to wonder what was next for Shelton Benjamin, we now have the answer. His involvement in the Hurt Business should give him the spotlight he has earned over a decorated career.

Lashley and the Hurt Business equals the new intensity

Bobby Lashley has never looked more dominant.

Let's face it, before the Hurt Business was a thing, Bobby Lashley was involved in a storyline with Lana and wasn't a part of the title picture. With MVP taking the reigns and noticing the potential, it allowed Lashley to unleash a new level of intensity that we hadn't seen from the WWE Superstar before.

What the Hurt Business has done for Lashley is to allow him to be the dominant big man people have wanted to see for years. Under the tutelage of MVP, Lashley has been able to showcase his brutality and put anyone in his path on notice.

Although Lashley came up short against current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, another title opportunity should come his way eventually. Given his increased willingness to inflict carnage, we could see Lashley continue to make the case for an eventual shot at the title once again.