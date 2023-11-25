The Judgment Day, led by Rhea Ripley, has been a force to reckon with on RAW for the past year. All group members, apart from the recently inducted JD McDonagh, hold gold. However, the faction comprising Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio has started seeing some friction as of late.

One major reason for the friction is Drew McIntyre joining forces with Ripley and becoming part of team Judgment Day for the WarGames match at Survivor Series. The Scottish Warrior made it clear on RAW that he isn't joining the faction and is on their team because he wants to face Jey Uso inside the WarGames structure.

While McIntyre has stated that he is still his own man, Rhea Ripley might still try to manipulate him and make him fall in line with the rest of the group members. However, during the WarGames match, the former WWE Champion could turn on Ripley for trying to dictate how the match should go from the outside. As a result, he could attack Dominik Mysterio and leave the match itself.

Damian Priest has been having some issues with the Women's World Champion lately. He could join hands with McIntyre and leave the faction as well. McIntyre could also convince his old friend Finn Balor to join them, leaving Ripley with just Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh by her side.

Dominik Mysterio backs Rhea Ripley

While friction is evident between Priest and Ripley, her 'papi' Dominik Mysterio still stands with her as loyal as ever. On Thanksgiving, Rey Mysterio found himself once more subjected to mockery, as The Eradicator claimed to be 'thankful' for Dominik Mysterio. Dominik, in turn, replied:

"Thankful @RheaRipley_WWE [heart emoji]" wrote Dominik.

Dominik first aligned himself with The Judgment Day after betraying his father, Rey, during the WWE Clash at The Castle. This betrayal set the stage for a WrestleMania 39 showdown between the father and son, culminating in Rey emerging victorious.

Do you think that the end is near for The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

