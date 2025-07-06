The Judgment Day to lose its WWE World Tag Team Title to two huge stars ahead of SummerSlam? Potential explored

The Judgment Day is back at the top on WWE RAW. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh recently defeated The New Day to become the World Tag Team Champions. Additionally, Raquel Rodriguez agreed to continue the Women's Tag Team Title reign with Roxanne Perez amid Liv Morgan's absence.

The good days of The Judgment Day might not last long, as the group could lose its World Tag Team Title ahead of SummerSlam 2025. The stars who could dethrone Balor and McDonagh are Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Reed and Breakker are currently part of Seth Rollins' faction. Both the powerhouses are helping The Visionary establish the group's dominance on the red brand.

Breakker and The Auszilla have competed as a tag team in the past and even managed to defeat Sami Zayn and Penta. Considering their chemistry as a tandem, Rollins might not hesitate to have them pursue tag team gold. They might dethrone Balor and The Irish Ace to emerge as the new champions ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

WWE could book a Triple Threat tag team match, which could also involve the team of Sami Zayn and Penta. Giving The Architect's faction tag team gold will increase its credibility and solidify its position as a top group on the red brand.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to take place on August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Hence, the company will need some big names in the title picture before the event. As of now, this is mere speculation, and it remains to be seen whether The Judgment Day manages to remain champions heading into the big show.

The Judgment Day member makes an interesting comment following WWE RAW

Finn Balor enjoys widespread popularity among fans. This is not just due to his WWE run but also due to his work in the Bullet Club as Prince Devitt. Despite this, Balor has only won the world title once in the Stamford-based promotion.

Balor was the first person to hold the Universal Championship. However, he had to relinquish the gold in less than 24 hours due to a real-life injury. Since then, The Prince has competed multiple times for the world championship but has failed to emerge victorious.

Recently, a fan posted a photo from Balor's NJPW run. They claimed that they would keep posting the RAW star's photo until he won a world title. The Judgment Day member responded to the post with the following message:

"The tag team title doesn't count, huh?"

With the message, Balor seemingly hinted that he was content with having the tag team title around his waist. However, the WWE Universe still wants Balor to have a full-fledged reign as world champion.

