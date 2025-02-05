The Judgment Day's next rival, major challenge for WrestleMania weekend? - 4 directions for Jordynne Grace following her official WWE debut

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble took place this past weekend and it featured a bunch of surprises, returns, and NXT stars making their main roster debuts. This included big names spanning across multiple generations.

In terms of the Women's Royal Rumble Match, in particular, the bout was stacked. Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Trish Stratus, Alexa Bliss, Lash Legend, Roxanne Perez, and Nikki Bella, among others, appeared in the popular match as surprise entrants.

One of the best surprises of the night was an appearance by Jordynne Grace. This marks The Juggernaut's second Royal Rumble appearance, but this one was particularly special. This bout marked Jordynne's official debut as a member of the World Wrestling Entertainment roster.

Now that Grace has made her official debut as a member of the roster, what is next? She has missed RAW and NXT thus far, so there is no clear indication as to what her path will be. This article will take a look at several potential directions for The Juggernaut.

Below are four directions for Jordynne Grace following her official WWE debut.

#4. Jordynne Grace could challenge Giulia at NXT Stand & Deliver

Giulia is one of the top stars in WWE NXT. After finding a ton of success in STARDOM and MARIGOLD, Giulia has since become the NXT Women's Champion by dethroning Roxanne Perez. However, things aren't slowing down for her.

The Beautiful Madness has a huge match ahead of her. She will be defending her NXT Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Vengeance Day against both Roxanne Perez and Bayley.

Supposing that Giulia is able to retain her coveted title, Jordynne Grace could step up and challenge the champion at Stand and Deliver. NXT Stand and Deliver is the biggest show the brand has each year and a bout between these two fantastic wrestlers would be worthy of such a setting.

#3. She could dethrone Chelsea Green on SmackDown

Chelsea Green is one of the most entertaining characters in WWE. Her over-the-top antics have caused fans to either love her or hate her. Additionally, Piper Niven and Chelsea make for a hilarious combination that can also be deadly in the ring.

The Canadian star is the reigning WWE Women's United States Champion. She won the title by defeating Michin in the tournament finals on Saturday Night's Main Event. The two are still going back and forth even now.

Green will soon need new competition and Jordynne could step up. If she joins Friday Night SmackDown, Grace could challenge Chelsea for the title and dethrone her to win the Women's United States Championship.

#2. Jordynne could be part of an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

WWE's next Premium Live Event is Elimination Chamber in Toronto. It is supposed to be a stacked roster with the Elimination Chamber matches being the special attraction.

For the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, two of the six competitors have already been revealed in John Cena and CM Punk. For the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, just one star is confirmed thus far - Liv Morgan.

While fans know Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will clash for another spot in the six-woman bout, who else will fill the four remaining spots is unclear at this point. Jordynne, if she is part of the main roster, could step up and participate in a qualifying match and maybe even go on to be in the Elimination Chamber match.

#1. She could stand up to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day is a faction on WWE RAW that has undergone many changes. Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh (injured), and Raquel Rodriguez have run riot on RAW.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have made quite the name for themselves as menacing heels. On WWE RAW, the two women were able to attack both Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Later in the show, the duo was able to get Liv a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

It is clear that someone needs to step up and teach these two a lesson. Jordynne Grace could join the Monday Night RAW brand and stand up to Raquel and Liv. The Juggernaut has the power and skills to match The Judgment Day members. With some help from someone like IYO SKY, Grace could turn the tables on Morgan and Rodriguez.

