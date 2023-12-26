The Judgment Day to be stripped off their titles following match against 2-time WWE champions? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day currently holds the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in WWE. Finn Balor and Damian Priest reclaimed the tag titles by defeating Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in an episode of Monday Night RAW. As we approach the end of 2023, the next year holds the potential for surprises and returns, and one such comeback could be from the Author of Pain.

For those unfamiliar, Akam and Rezar are expected to return in an upcoming episode of SmackDown. The former RAW Tag Team Champions are likely to align themselves with Karrion Kross, as teased by the latter in a recent vignette on the Blue brand. Upon their arrival, the company might grant AOP a title shot against the villainous faction to showcase their return in the best possible way.

However, if this scenario unfolds, Judgment Day might be forced to relinquish their Undisputed Tag Team Titles. The ensuing bout might culminate in a cliffhanger ending, with neither team securing a clear victory. As a consequence, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis could split the undisputed titles, awarding Author of Pain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for the Blue brand and retaining the RAW Tag Team Titles for Judgment Day.

This reason behind this belief arises following recent reports suggesting that the company is planning to split the Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the road to WrestleMania 40. If these reports come true, the potential storyline between AOP and the RAW faction might lead to the split of the championship.

The Judgment Day is set to compete at the Madison Square Garden event

WWE is heading to the World's Most Famous Arena on December 26, 2023, as part of their holiday tour. The venue is currently advertising multiple matches for the show, featuring members of the Judgment Day faction.

As per the latest information, Dominik Mysterio from the villainous faction is scheduled to participate in a highly anticipated bout, facing CM Punk in his first match in the Stamford-based promotion in almost a decade.

Additionally, Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against the team of Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. Moreover, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is also advertised for this special house show.

Overall, this serves as another clear indication that the Judgment Day faction is currently playing a crucial role in the company.

