The MFT's reunion to be ruined by major WWE Superstar's return on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

With the surprise return of Tama Tonga last week, the MFT is now complete. The heel faction didn't waste any time in doing what Solo Sikoa had promised it would do: put everyone on notice. Tama disrupted the US Title Open Challenge match between reigning champion Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura. He was joined by the Sikoa-led faction, confirming his alliance with it.However, the villainous faction wasn't done yet. Later on the show, The Wyatt Sicks defeated The Street Profits to retain their WWE Tag Team Championship. Following the bout, the eerie faction was confronted by the MFT, teasing a feud between the two groups.Surprisingly, The Wyatt Sicks' leader, Uncle Howdy, has not been seen for the last few weeks. His presence has become crucial for the group, now that Solo Sikoa's faction has seemingly declared war against them. Therefore, Howdy could return this week and prove to be the MFT's worst nightmare.The masked superstar's comeback may disrupt the Sikoa-led faction's plan of taking over SmackDown. Howdy is known to play mind games with his opponents, and could do the same with the MFT this week on SmackDown, putting them at a psychological disadvantage. The Wyatt Sicks could take advantage of this and take out Sikoa and Co.That said, while it could be exciting, this scenario is purely speculative at this point. Fans will have to tune into SmackDown to see what's in store for both factions.Former WWE writer criticizes the MFT's vignettesBefore returning last week, Solo Sikoa had been reintroducing and hyping up each of his stablemates in cryptic vignettes. However, former WWE writer Vince Russo was not impressed with The Street Champion's segments.Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's BroDown, Russo showed no confidence in these vignettes translating into any success for the faction, claiming that they were a waste of time.&quot;Here's what they're gonna do with that. This is buying them time now. This is gonna buy them five or six weeks. Every week, he's gonna highlight a different guy in the group. He did it last week, and he did it this week. Fine. But you and I know damn well what's gonna happen. We're gonna go through every guy in the group. Now we're gonna bring them back, and they're gonna lose on week one. We've seen it a million times. If you're doing this and these guys come back with a new attitude and they're gonna dominate, that's fine. But they ain't gonna do that. So they're wasting five weeks of our time, highlighting each person because as soon as they come back, they're gonna get beat,&quot; Russo said.It will be interesting to see what the MFT does on this week's SmackDown.