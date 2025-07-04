The Miz to return with a familiar face who hasn’t been seen in WWE in a very long time? Exploring the possibility

Since losing to Aleister Black on the May 2, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown, The Miz has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion. The A-lister was involved in a feud with Black, but his disappearance from TV appears to have stopped their rivalry.
However, according to recent reports, the former Intercontinental Champion is expected to return to the company soon. Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer noted that the 44-year-old star has finished filming two seasons of American Gladiators. Following this, he is ready to make his return to World Wrestling Entertainment.
Meanwhile, it's possible that this time, The Miz may not return alone and might bring a familiar face with him, who is none other than his wife, Maryse.
Maryse has been an important part of WWE storylines in the past. She was previously the manager of The Miz and helped her real-life husband earn major accolades. Since The A-lister is constantly unable to pull something big in the company, the return of Maryse is likely to take place.
Upon her potential return, she could once again serve as the manager of the former Intercontinental Champion and help her husband to emerge victorious. This move will also be a great way to boost Miz's momentum in the promotion.
Although Maryse isn't very active in the squared circle, the former Divas Champion was part of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. During that premium live event, she teamed up with The Miz against Beth Phoenix and Edge, in a losing effort.
Surely, the current situation is ideal for the return of a 42-year-old female star, since the veteran is also on hiatus. It remains to be seen what plans Triple H has in store for The Miz and whether he will return alone or not.
Maryse recently shared a rare personal update during The Miz's absence from WWE
Maryse has about 2.9 million followers on Instagram, showing she is quite popular with fans. During The Miz's absence, the former Divas Champion shared some personal updates on her official social media account.
She posted a photo of herself with the A-lister, along with a caption in French, which translates into a heartfelt message as she referred to the 44-year-old star as her forever love.
The photo makes it clear that The Miz and Maryse are currently on vacation, which was another reason for the veteran's absence from WWE.
