The Miz to return with a familiar face who hasn’t been seen in WWE in a very long time? Exploring the possibility

Since losing to Aleister Black on the May 2, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown, The Miz has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion. The A-lister was involved in a feud with Black, but his disappearance from TV appears to have stopped their rivalry.

Ad

However, according to recent reports, the former Intercontinental Champion is expected to return to the company soon. Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer noted that the 44-year-old star has finished filming two seasons of American Gladiators. Following this, he is ready to make his return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Meanwhile, it's possible that this time, The Miz may not return alone and might bring a familiar face with him, who is none other than his wife, Maryse.

Ad

Trending

Maryse has been an important part of WWE storylines in the past. She was previously the manager of The Miz and helped her real-life husband earn major accolades. Since The A-lister is constantly unable to pull something big in the company, the return of Maryse is likely to take place.

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Upon her potential return, she could once again serve as the manager of the former Intercontinental Champion and help her husband to emerge victorious. This move will also be a great way to boost Miz's momentum in the promotion.

Although Maryse isn't very active in the squared circle, the former Divas Champion was part of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. During that premium live event, she teamed up with The Miz against Beth Phoenix and Edge, in a losing effort.

Ad

Surely, the current situation is ideal for the return of a 42-year-old female star, since the veteran is also on hiatus. It remains to be seen what plans Triple H has in store for The Miz and whether he will return alone or not.

Maryse recently shared a rare personal update during The Miz's absence from WWE

Maryse has about 2.9 million followers on Instagram, showing she is quite popular with fans. During The Miz's absence, the former Divas Champion shared some personal updates on her official social media account.

Ad

She posted a photo of herself with the A-lister, along with a caption in French, which translates into a heartfelt message as she referred to the 44-year-old star as her forever love.

The photo makes it clear that The Miz and Maryse are currently on vacation, which was another reason for the veteran's absence from WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!