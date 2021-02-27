3 Reasons why The Miz should go into WrestleMania as the WWE Champion (& 2 Reasons why not)

The Miz is the WWE Champion in 2021. Nobody predicted it before he won the Money in the Bank contract from Otis. Even after he did, experts and pundits believed that his cash-in would be a failure. However, he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract with a little bit of help from Bobby Lashley. And the rest is Miz-tory.

But should The Miz hold the WWE Championship all the way until WrestleMania 37?

Here are three reasons why he should and two others why he should not. As always, our word is not the law and you can choose to have a contrary opinion. Be sure to voice them in the comments below.

#1 Why he should: Because The Miz as WWE Champion is awesome (and he will tell you so)

The Miz is the textbook definition of a cowardly heel. It is easy to lose sight of the fact that one reason why he's so very hated is that he's awesome at his job.

If you caught The Miz's promo at the start of WWE RAW, there were several truth bombs in it. He has outlasted all his peers. His longevity has to be commended, and the fact that he can get under your skin week after week deserves even more plaudits. He's the most reliable lieutenant for Vince McMahon, which is why he's the current WWE Champion.

I hold the most coveted title in all of @wwe. I run it all. #WWEChampion https://t.co/hsTPSnblcH — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 23, 2021

So, his tenure at the very top of the mountain once again is long overdue. And if it comes to an end before he's had a chance to work his magic, it'll be a shame.

Remember how much he elevated the Intercontinental Championship during his eventful reign? He could certainly do so with the WWE Championship as well.