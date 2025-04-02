The Next Brock Lesnar to make WWE return after nearly 3 years to destroy Dominik Mysterio? Exploring potential hint

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor earned a big victory over Penta and the reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker on RAW, opening the way for a potential fatal four-way title match at WrestleMania 41. Bron has been defending his title against all-comers successfully on The Road to WrestleMania.

Dirty Dom got some momentum ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All, but he might have to deal with a new opponent soon. This opponent could be the star touted as 'The Next Brock Lesnar,' Parker Boudreaux.

Dominik Mysterio posted a photo of himself from a WWE Live Event, praising The Miz recently. Boudreaux posted a comment on the social media platform, writing that he would see Dirty Dom soon.

Parker spent some time with WWE a few years ago and worked in NXT. However, he never became a champion and soon parted ways with the company in April 2022.

He then spent a couple of years with AEW before leaving in April 2024 and has since worked for various independent wrestling promotions. However, his recent comment could be a hint that WWE may have plans to bring Parker Boudreaux back and move him to RAW to confront Dirty Dom.

With The Beast Incarnate's return not clear anytime soon amid ongoing legal issues, WWE could push Boudreaux as The Next Brock Lesnar right away and have him return as a face to go after one of Judgment Day's oldest members.

Check out Parker's comment below:

Screengrab of former WWE star Parker Boudreaux's comment (Credit: Dominik Mysterio on IG)

JD McDonagh recently rejected Dominik Mysterio's desire to add new members to The Judgment Day

The former tag team champion wasn't excited about Dirty Dom's desire to add new members to The Judgment Day and explained why the faction should keep its core as it is, during an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

"I don't think so. I don't think we need them. When I get back, and we're back to full strength, let's see where the land lays," JD McDonagh said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

JD McDonagh has been out for more than two months following a serious injury he sustained on RAW. However, he is in the final stage of his recovery and should return at some point in April.

The question many ask is whether he will show up at WrestleMania 41, where both Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are expected to compete, or if WWE Creative will bring him back on the RAW after 'Mania.

