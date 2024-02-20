The Rock to abuse his power and break an important rule at Elimination Chamber? Massive twist for WrestleMania explored

The Rock's heel turn has set the stage for a fascinating road to WrestleMania. He has joined forces with Roman Reigns, who will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event. However, The Great One doesn't have an obvious match.

And if the proposed tag team bout with him, Reigns, Rhodes, and Seth Rollins doesn't happen, there is another way the Hollywood icon can headline Night One of WrestleMania 40. An unethical way.

As a member of TKO's Board of Directors, The Rock seemingly has unlimited power in WWE. At least, that's how it should be on television. He can use his position to change the rules of the Elimination Chamber Match by declaring himself the seventh entrant right at the end of it, without even entering a pod.

He'd then defeat the last man standing with ease. Randy Orton would be a realistic option for this scenario, as this enables him to continue his pursuit of The Bloodline. The Viper can even join forces with Cody Rhodes heading into The Show of Shows.

However, what this means is that The Rock would challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. A messy way to get to the match, but it would be a cracker.

The Rock vs. Seth Rollins - WrestleMania 40 Night One main event?

If WWE were to swerve everyone with a last-minute screwjob from The Great One, how mad would people be? Any outrage would likely be short-lived, as this would elevate Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship. Added bonus, nobody needs to perform double duty at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock can win the World Heavyweight Championship before betraying Roman Reigns one night later, revealing himself as the one true leader of The Bloodline. This kind of storyline has tremendous potential, but will it actually happen? Only time will.

Will The Hollywood megastar become World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!