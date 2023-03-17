The Rock once allegedly told current AEW star about his real-life issues with former WWE Champion

WWE legend The Rock once allegedly told current AEW star Chris Jericho about his real-life problems with Shawn Michaels.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has spoken up on various occasions about Dwayne Johnson's real-life issues with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The former WWE Champion alleged that the duo used to bully Johnson back when the latter was a young gun in WWE.

Back in 2020, AEW star Chris Jericho was chatting with fans on an edition of Saturday Night Special. When a fan asked about Bret's accusations, Jericho confirmed the same and had the following to say:

"As far as I know, that's true, from what The Rock told me. That's the reason why [he] and Shawn Michaels never worked a match. I think Shawn might have insulted The Rock when he was a kid, in Hawaii."

Shawn Michaels has previously spoken up about his relationship with The Rock

Shawn Michaels has candidly spoken up about his alleged issues with The Great One. Michaels appeared on Logan Paul's ImPAULsive podcast last year and said that they weren't as bad as they were made out to be:

“I’ve never worked with him. His daughter [Simone Johnson] is here [in NXT]. The times I’ve seen him, we’ve always gotten along okay. I don’t think it was as bad as everyone made it out to be. I know that I gave everybody a hard time back when I was younger.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Michaels also revealed that he made amends with several WWE Superstars when he made his big return in mid-2002. The veteran was away from in-ring action for about four years at that point. Michaels talked to many wrestlers and apologized to them for the way he acted back in the day.

What do you think? Would you have liked to see a dream match pitting the two legends? Sound off in the comments below.

