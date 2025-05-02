The Rock to appear; John Cena to defend his title? 5 early predictions for Crown Jewel 2025

The stage for WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is set, and this time, the premium live event is headed to Australia for the first time. The Stanford-based promotion announced earlier today that RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, will host the event on October 11, 2025. While the full match card is yet to shape up, the fans could expect some massive surprises.

This listicle will look at five early scenarios that could play out when WWE makes its return to Australia on October 11.

#5. John Cena could defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against a returning Australian Superstar

Expand Tweet

WWE has confirmed that John Cena is set to appear in Australia, and with the announcement of Crown Jewel 2025, fans now know when and where. While there are many dream matches for The Cenation Leader, one that could take place at this PLE could be against Australia's own Bronson Reed.

Out with a foot injury since Survivor Series: WarGames in November, the Auszilla has been off TV for months. Before that, he was featured in high-profile storylines on RAW with Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. With WWE now confirmed to return to Australia for Crown Jewel 2025, 'Big' Bronson Reed could make a comeback and go straight after The Franchise Player’s Undisputed WWE Title.

#4. Rhea Ripley could win the Women's World Championship

Expand Tweet

After coming up short at WrestleMania 41, Rhea Ripley could finally reclaim her spot at the top of the division by winning the Women's World Championship in front of her home crowd.

The Eradicator has unfinished business with the reigning champion Iyo Sky, a superstar she has never defeated in singles competition. Crown Jewel 2025 could be the perfect opportunity for Mami to settle the score with The Genius of the Sky.

#3. A-Town Down Under might break up

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have been teaming as 'A-Town Down Under' for over a year now. With signs of tension between them becoming apparent each week, it's just a matter of time before WWE pulls the trigger on their eventual split.

With the 35-year-old Australian returning to his home turf, fans can expect him to have a major spot on the card. Waller could use this stage to turn on his tag team partner.

#2. A massive debut could take place

A premium live event of this calibre could be the perfect opportunity for WWE to introduce a new superstar into the mix. Australia's own Zaria, currently a part of the NXT roster, could make a strong impression by making her main roster debut at Crown Jewel 2025.

The timing, the setting, and the crowd support would all work in favor of the Australian.

#1. The Rock could make an appearance at Crown Jewel 2025

The Rock was last seen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, where he actively played a part in John Cena's heel turn. Since then, The Brahma Bull has not made an appearance on WWE programming. His lack of involvement during the road to WrestleMania left many fans disappointed. The Great One could look to redeem himself by flying to Australia and making his presence felt at Crown Jewel 2025.

The Final Boss could also use this stage to promote his new movie 'The Smashing Machine', which releases on October 3, close to the premium live event.

The possibilities are endless, and it will be interesting to see how the landscape of WWE shapes up heading into Crown Jewel 2025.

