The Rock to come back to WWE to fire former World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility 

In a stunning twist, The Rock could finally return to WWE to take action against one of the big names in the locker room. The superstar happens to be someone who has so far remained in the good books of The Final Boss, but he might have annoyed The Great One with his recent acts. The Rock could punish him by firing him from the company, in a show of unbridled power.Drew McIntyre recently spoke up on the main event of WrestleMania 41, where John Cena faced Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion criticized the last six minutes of the show, where Travis Scott had come out to help Cena beat Cody to win the gold. According to McIntyre, Scott's entry in the last few moments ruined the entire main event.In a conversation with Logan Paul on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, McIntyre went on to the extent of calling Scott a piece of sh*t.&quot;Do a six-minute run-in at WrestleMania and screw up our damn main event. Travis Scott. Piece of s**t,&quot; he said. [H/T - Fightful Select]Drew McIntyre, however, isn't the only one to have criticized Travis Scott's appearance at WrestleMania 41. A large section of the WWE Universe had expressed their displeasure over the celebrity rapper's role in the main event of 'Mania. Many fans didn't like the fact that Scott was being given the limelight, despite having had no role in the storyline.Before WrestleMania 41, he had appeared only once - at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event along with The Rock, when Cena turned heel. Had Scott appeared alongside The Rock, the fans wouldn't have pushed back at the rapper's appearance at WrestleMania 41. It was his solo appearance that angered the fans.Be that as it may, The Rock could take notice of McIntyre's comments and punish him for the same at SummerSlam. At the big event next month, Drew McIntyre will team up with Logan Paul to take on Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match. The Fial Boss can not just take action against The Scottish Psycopath, but also against The Maverick, Logan Paul, for going along with McIntyre's views.Later, he can bring back Travis Scott and team up with him to teach a lesson to Drew McIntyre and Paul for speaking against him. This can also be a major match at a WWE PLE down the road.The Rock might return at SummerSlam to help John Cena retain his titleThe Rock is speculated to return at SummerSlam next month at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The Great One hasn't been seen in WWE since the Elimination Chamber PLE earlier this year.However, he could show up at The Biggest Party of The Summer to help Cena retain his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes. There are also speculations that Rock can flip the board, turning on Cena at SummerSlam and instead backing Cody Rhodes to make him the new champion. That would also kickstart The American Nightmare's heel turn for the first time in WWE since his comeback in 2022.It remains to be seen how The Final Boss influences the match between Cena and Rhodes at SummerSlam.