The Rock dropped a hint about Jacob Fatu's debut 63 days ago: What did fans miss?

The Rock and Roman Reigns just finished a massive WrestleMania XL storyline arc. Despite the latter losing, it looks like Jacob Fatu could continue The Bloodline's story in WWE. Interestingly, this might have been planned since the 'Mania Sunday Main Event was decided.

At the beginning of this year, The Rock returned to WWE and issued a challenge against Roman Reigns. However, fans clamored to see Roman vs. Cody Rhodes instead, which was confirmed during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event on February 8, 2024.

The Bloodline members also showcased the Anoa'i family tree to display how they have run the sport for generations, including some of the greatest names like Yokozuna, Rikishi, Umaga, and more. Interestingly, another star who was present was Jacob Fatu, and this may have been The Final Boss' way of foreshadowing that his family will only grow in the Stamford-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

The majority of the names in The Bloodline family tree are WWE Superstars

Some of the names part of The Bloodline graphic were current stars like Naomi, Nia Jax, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Ava, and Solo Sikoa. On the other hand, some legends are also present like Rikishi, Yokozuna, and even Umaga.

While some of the other names in the graphics also didn't compete in WWE at some point in their life, Jacob could be a different case. The 31-year-old is the only current wrestler included in the photo. An example of this is Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga. Even if he is currently performing, his name is not part of the list.

The Rock already has the power in WWE

One of the major wrestling news this year is not only The Rock returning to initially challenge Roman Reigns, but also taking a seat at TKO's Board of Directors. His new authority position in the company has been used in his feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, and he could have used it again for his cousin.

It could be said that The Rock has already signed Jacob Fatu earlier this year but for personal gain. Dwayne could have used Jacob as an extra in case things go south with Roman, who has Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso by his side.

The Rock could ensure Roman Reigns won't be ready for their next meeting

As mentioned above, Dwayne initially returned to WWE as a way to challenge Roman for the title before fans voiced their opinions that it should be Cody instead. With this in mind, The Rock choosing to side with Reigns may be just part of one of his plans.

Johnson teaming with Roman and getting him to face Cody could be his way to ensure his cousin won't be the Undisputed WWE Champion anymore. Now that Reigns is without a title, Dwayne could put the final nail in the coffin by having their entire family turn their back against him.

Poll : Do you think Jacob Fatu has already joined WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion