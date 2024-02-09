The Rock to end his WWE in-ring career at Survivor Series 2024? Exploring why it's special

The WWE Universe has been wrapped up with The Rock replacing Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 40’s main event. Fans haven’t quite appreciated that move, and there’s been a huge uproar ever since.

However, like the other greats of the industry, The Brahma Bull’s time with WWE will end at some point, and it could be at Survivor Series. Considering he made his in-ring debut at Survivor Series 1996, hanging up his boots for good at the same event will bring his career full circle.

Interestingly, 2024’s Survivor Series weekend coincides with the release of Moana 2. Dwayne Johnson plays the voice of Maui, and the original movie was a significant box office success. With Moana 2 and Survivor Series 2024 coinciding, The Great One can use the press event to announce his retirement tour.

Fans had expected Rock to show up at Survivor Series 2021 since it was the 25th Anniversary of his debut. However, he didn’t show up. With his massive comeback looking more and more set for WrestleMania 40, The Brahma Bull might also appear at the event where it all began.

The Rock has called out Cody Rhodes’ fans

The American Nightmare’s fans have caused chaos on the internet ever since The Rock replaced Rhodes. WWE has been monitoring the reactions, but any changes are yet to be confirmed.

The Brahma Bull himself has reacted to the enraged reactions, and has referred to the outraged fans as “Cody crybabies”.

“The Rock says this, those Cody crybabies, the ones for every 10 tweets, they're shoving a chicken mcnugget in their mouth, every 20 tweets, they're shoving 2 mcnuggets up their a**. all you gotta do is sit back, know your role, shut your mouth and enjoy the ride that The Rock is gonna take your candy a** on. So hashtag that. Hashtag shut your b**ch as* up. hashtag Cody crybabies. yeah!”

The WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference will give fans the clarity they need about The Show of Show’s main event.

