The Rock to injure 37-year-old star at WrestleMania XL? Exploring why it's possible

The Rock has started his war against Cody Rhodes, and it was quite evident after witnessing the events that transpired during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. However, during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Solo Sikoa interrupted the match between Cody and Drew McIntyre, which helped The Scottish Warrior secure the victory.

Coming backstage, Rhodes was recovering from the Samoan Spike when Seth Rollins reminded The American Nightmare that he was not alone. Well, this might have been a mistake because The Brahma Bull watches it all and takes steps accordingly.

Since Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is scheduled for Night Two of WrestleMania XL and The Great One has claimed that he would do whatever it takes to make sure Rhodes loses, The Bloodline can ambush Cody on Night One. It will ensure that The Visionary cannot come to The American Nightmare’s aid during his match against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL.

Even though Seth Rollins does not need to be caught in the crossfire, the current World Heavyweight Champion is ready to be the "shield" that protects Cody Rhodes from the devastating forces of The Bloodline. In fact, The Rock himself has suggested a tag team match between Roman Reigns and himself vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes for Night One of The Show of Shows.

WWE Superstar The Rock has been involved in scripting his promos

It goes without saying that The Rock's promos are extremely good for hyping the crowd. Even today, while The Great One is cutting a promo after several years, the electrifying energy remains the same.

With that being said, it has been revealed that The Rock has always been involved in his scripts from the beginning. He does not just memorize his scripts, and it goes back and forth between the writer and him until everyone is happy with the script.

Not only that, but The Rock involves other superstars who are present in his promos as well to capture everything perfectly.

