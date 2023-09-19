The Rock and John Cena to team up one last time? Exploring dream match scenario

The Rock and John Cena are some of wrestling's most iconic rivals. Both are considered the top stars in the company and have a massive following. However, some fans may forget that there was also a time when they were an influential duo.

Before The Rock and John Cena faced off at WrestleMania XXVIII, they first teamed up in 2011 at Survivor Series. The latter engaged in a feud with The Miz and R-Truth and shocked fans by asking Dwayne Johnson for help. The WrestleMania opponents won, but Dwayne delivered a Rock Bottom on Cena after the bout. Now that both men have made up, they could share the ring against a common enemy.

It's no secret that since Roman Reigns and The Bloodline rose to the top of the WWE division, fans thought about a clash with their cousin, The Rock. However, The Tribal Chief also has a history with Cena. With Survivor Series nearing, Johnson and Cena could again team up against The Bloodline. The legends could face off against Roman and Solo Sikoa, Solo and Jimmy Uso, or even Reigns and Jimmy.

While Dwayne hasn't had the chance to meet his cousins in WWE recently, Cena has. On a previous episode of SmackDown, John clashed with Jimmy and compared him to his brother Jey.

What happened during The Rock and John Cena's recent face-off at SmackDown?

Dwayne Johnson and John Cena last week on SmackDown

The Cenation Leader will become somewhat of a regular in SmackDown programming in the upcoming weeks. He has shared moments with Jimmy Uso, AJ Styles, Grayson Waller, and more. The most recent was with Dwayne last week.

Last week, The People's Champion returned to the blue brand with Pat McAfee and attacked Austin Theory. A backstage segment later saw The Great One having a staredown with his former WrestleMania opponent. However, it was clear that no animosity was present between John Cena and The Rock. The former even welcomed back the latter.

The Rock could team with another close superstar against The Bloodline?

While it may be interesting to see the pairing between the former rivals, fans also clamored about the possibility of Johnson with another family member, Jey Uso. The latter doesn't have the best relationship with The Bloodline now, and they could team up together instead at Survivor Series.

It would be interesting to see if Dwayne and Cena will meet in WWE again or if both men will be accompanied by other superstars today.