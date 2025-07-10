The Rock to join forces with Travis Scott and face two former WWE Champions at SummerSlam? Examining the possibility

It's been a long time since The Rock last appeared in WWE. The last time The Final Boss made his presence felt was at Elimination Chamber this year, where John Cena turned heel and destroyed Cody Rhodes. Since then, the company has been dropping the People's Champ name or references in Cena's storyline.

On the other hand, Travis Scott last appeared on WWE television at WrestleMania 41, where he helped John Cena defeat The American Nightmare. Meanwhile, reports stated that the American rapper was supposed to be part of Money in the Bank 2025, but plans were canceled at the last moment. Instead of Scott, the company brought in Ron Killings and executed his return at MITB to cost The Cenation Leader.

The source also claimed that Travis' return plans could be delayed until SummerSlam 2025. This suggests that Scott is likely to be part of The Biggest Party of the Summer. With The Rock's long hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion, WWE is probably going to bring him back as well. This could lead to a major tag team match, where The Final Boss and the 34-year-old star might face off against Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

The American Nightmare is set to lock horns with John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam this year. Rhodes earned the shot by defeating Orton in the final of KOTR. So, in a likely scenario, the Triple H creative team might plan this tag team match for Night One of SummerSlam.

Later, on Night Two, Cena and Rhodes could face off in a title match. The only reason The Rock and Scott might be part of this tag team match is to weaken Cody before his showdown against The Franchise Player.

This could be similar to how Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes clashed with Roman Reigns and The Rock on the first night of WrestleMania XL. Later on Night Two, Cody dethroned the OTC to become the champion.

WWE could execute a major turn if the tag team match takes place at SummerSlam 2025

Although the above scenario is based on assumptions, if it happens, WWE could make a major turn. This could happen if The Apex Predator betrays Cody Rhodes in the tag team match.

Since the King of the Ring finals, The Viper is expected to turn heel in the Stamford-based promotion. This potential tag team match seems like the perfect moment for the villainous turn of Orton.

Additionally, if Rhodes manages to dethrone Cena at SummerSlam, this betrayal could set the stage for another match between the former Legacy members.

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More