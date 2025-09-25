The Rock to make WWE star his corporate sellout and help him dethrone Cody Rhodes? Exploring the possibility 

The Rock has not yet returned to WWE, while Cody Rhodes has already won back the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena. It's been more than six months since the Final Boss made his last appearance in WWE. After Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025, The Rock never showed up.However, the WWE legend could be watching things closely in the promotion. As part of the storyline, Rock could be secretly plotting against Cody and using a superstar from his clan to go against The American Nightmare. No, it's not Roman Reigns. It's the former World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso.The Yeet Master has been exhibiting villainous signs for quite some time. He is visibly irate after losing the tag team match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at Wrestlepalooza. He is also not interested in teaming up further with his brother Jimmy Uso. On RAW this week, Jey refused to assist Jimmy in helping LA Knight fight The Brons.Furthermore, when Cody Rhodes later met Jey backstage, he looked uncomfortable. Quite surprisingly, Jey was also staring at Cody's title that was kept right beside him. This segment also led many fans to believe that maybe The Yeet Master could ditch Cody someday and go for the Undisputed Championship.Jey could be secretly working on The Rock's orders, and soon, The Final Boss can lead to Jey's heel turn and help him remove Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed Champion. The Rock already has issues with Cody. John Cena has turned babyface once again, and under these circumstances, Rock will need someone to go after Cody. Jey Uso could be that man.He hasn't been a heel for the past two years and has enjoyed a glorified babyface run in the company. However, Jey's stocks have significantly come down since losing his World Heavyweight title to Gunther in June. Therefore, there are chances that he may turn heel once again in WWE.WWE legend doesn't want to see Jey Uso turn heelThere has been a lot of chatter around this change in Jey's character and how he could be moving to a heel turn. However, WWE legend Tommy Dreamer doesn't want that to happen. He thinks that the fans won't boo the Yeet Master, and the heel turn won't be that effective.&quot;[Jey] does have justification for his actions, but the fans turned on you. In this weird world that we live in, when he hits his 'Yeet,' we still yeeted for him. I don't want to lose the yeet. I'm praying this will have some sort of outcome. I don't know what that outcome will be. I don't know if somehow, someway Jey turns heel, if it's going to be Jimmy turns heel, which I don't want to see either. If LA Knight turns heel, I don't know if the fans would totally boo him. I think he might get over like Steve Austin. I don't know which direction this is headed. Maybe we'll do a poll. Do you want to see Jey Uso turn heel? I know I surely don't,&quot; Dreamer said while speaking on Busted Open After Dark. [H/T: Wrestling.Inc]Cody Rhodes' next match is against The Vision's leader, Seth Rollins, at Crown Jewel on October 11 in Perth, Australia. Certainly, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker will try to influence the match. It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso will come out to save Cody from Seth Rollins' men. If he doesn't, then certainly Jey is indeed going to turn his back against The American Nightmare, sooner or later.