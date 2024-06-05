The Rock needs to face Cody Rhodes at this legendary premium live event, not SummerSlam or WrestleMania 41

The Rock is destined to return to WWE, and while there is no specific date for his comeback, his eyes will be set on Cody Rhodes when he returns. The Stamford-based promotion is setting things up for a blockbuster match between The Final Boss and The American Nightmare. But, when and where will it happen?

Well, while many in the WWE Universe would love to see The Rock and Cody Rhodes battle at either SummerSlam or WrestleMania 41, the company would do well not to book a match between the two for either of those events. Instead, they should set the stage for a match between the two at the legendary Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Now, there are a couple of reasons why WWE would be better off booking a match between The Rock and Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series. And, here are but a few of them:

The Rock won't be back in time for a feud at SummerSlam

There are plenty of people in the WWE Universe who would love to see The Rock and Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, given the time crunch, it just does not seem possible. SummerSlam is around 58 days away, and that is not enough time to set up a proper feud between the two superstars.

WWE has put a lot into this potential feud between The Great One and The American Nightmare. So, to rush such a rivalry would not make any sense. It would be far better to wait things out and then pull the trigger on the feud at Survivor Series.

Survivor Series also holds a special place for The Rock, as he made his WWE debut at the same event in 1996. The company could build this year's premium live event to celebrate The Great One's legacy and book a massive main event match against Cody Rhodes.

WWE could plan to have The Great One face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

The Rock's return earlier this year signaled to the WWE Universe one thing, and that is that The People's Champion will finally be taking on his cousin, Roman Reigns.

Now, while fans weren't ready for it to happen at this year's Show of Shows, they will be much more open to seeing it at WrestleMania 41.

Furthermore, WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas. Now, WWE missed out on having this match in Hollywood for WrestleMania 39. So, why not go for the next best thing, Sin City? Taking that into consideration, it makes much more sense for The Final Boss to challenge Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series.

WWE can end 2024 with a bang by having The Rock take on Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series

One of the reasons why Survivor Series is such a huge event is because it always serves as the last premium live event of the year. In 2024, this will be no different, and WWE will want to end things with a bang. With that in mind, it only makes sense that the promotion plan is an epic clash between Cody Rhodes and The Rock.

Additionally, there are plenty of ways WWE can go after building up to such a match. They could hand the Attitude Era legend the Undisputed WWE Championship, or have Roman Reigns interfere in the match, setting up their WrestleMania feud. Either way, it seems like there will only be an upside if this match is booked.

But, at the end of the day, this is all just mere speculation. There is no telling what WWE has planned when it comes to any potential feud between The Final Boss and The American Nightmare. The WWE Universe will just have to wait and see what's in store for them.

