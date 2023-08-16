The Rock needs to return and respond to recent comments made by 38-year-old WWE star

While there are plenty of rumors and reports online, the truth of the matter is that The Rock himself has never confirmed that he will be returning to a WWE ring. However, many have continued to speculate that The Great One will one day return to face off with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

That hasn't stopped others from trying to get in on the action, though. Grayson Waller recently took several hard jabs at The People's Champion but to no avail. Now, Baron Corbin has come into the fold and mocked the legend.

The former United States Champion may have implied that The Rock has lost his charm as he stated that he had to carry their segment from 2019. Responding to Chris Van Vliet on Twitter, Baron Corbin wrote:

"Somebody had to carry @TheRock and i was happy to do it"

Expand Tweet

With all the hype surrounding the legendary star who has not stepped into the ring since 2016, will Baron Corbin's jab trigger The Brahma Bull to return to the Stamford-based promotion?

He should. Corbin can be a nice first opponent for the Attitude Era star before an inevitable showdown with The Tribal Chief. The Rock's last run between 2011 to 2013 had a similar pattern. Prior to the Show of Shows, he had a test run, if you will, in tag team action at Survivor Series 2011.

The Rock can pull off a 30-minute WWE match if he wanted to, Hall of Famer is convinced

Not long ago, Kurt Angle spoke about The Rock on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, during which he voiced his take on The Great One's potential return to the squared circle:

"He really trains hard, and he has been able to keep his body young and active. When you watch him train, he does a lot of not just weight training and stuff, he does a lot of plyometrics and stuff like that. I believe that he could still wrestle," Angle said.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes that a 30-minute WrestleMania match is not out of the realm of possibility for The Rock with the kind of workout regime the latter follows:

"I believe if he wants to do it, he could put in a good 30-minute match at WrestleMania. I don't doubt that for a second. He's able to take care of his body as much as he has lately. I don't see it being a problem for him." (H/T Fightful)

Expand Tweet

If anything, the stink of the 2015 Royal Rumble needs to be washed away. At this point, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns should happen. The WWE Universe deserves this match.

If The Rock returns to the squared circle, will he compete in more than one WWE match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here