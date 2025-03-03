The Rock to punish Cody Rhodes' friend on WWE RAW because of his actions against John Cena? Potential scenario explored

The Rock seemingly wants to take over WWE and give power to people who can do his dirty work. He already has John Cena working by his side, who turned heel after more than two decades and destroyed Cody Rhodes at the end of Elimination Chamber 2025.

It is quite likely that anyone who stands against The Rock will be punished. One star who could be targeted by The Final Boss next is Jey Uso. This is because The YEET Master eliminated John Cena from the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, potentially ruining his cousin's secret plan of having a corporate champion in WWE.

John Cena may have sold out to The Rock earlier if it wasn't for Jey Uso. The former Intercontinental Champion possibly made things hard for his cousin and also embarrassed The Cenation Leader, so he could be next in line to be punished by The Final Boss.

Moreover, Jey Uso is one of the closest friends, and allies, of Cody Rhodes in WWE. He was by The American Nightmare's side during his feud with The Bloodline and also won tag team titles alongside him.

The Rock may crush Jey Uso to avoid any problems he could cause by standing with the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Additionally, The Brahma Bull may also want a corporate champion on RAW. He could approach Gunther with a similar offer and help The Ring General defeat his Main Event Jey at WrestleMania 41. It is also possible that The Great One offers a deal to his cousin first because of their family bond, but ends up punishing him after he gets rejected.

Jey Uso stole The Rock's nickname in WWE

Jey Uso is one of the most popular superstars in WWE today. He is almost certain to make the crowd pop every time he shows up.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier, The YEET Master said that he is The People's Champion now, a nickname The Rock has used for years.

"I’m the man of the people now. I’m the new People’s Champ now, or will be. But I do love the people because I feel like they watched me raise me, they watched my whole story in front of them, and I was never supposed to be the top guy. They chose me, Uce. Mark Henry just said that on their podcast, 'The people chose Jey.' That’s what it’s working for him. They’re not shoving nobody down no one’s throat. They watched me work, and I feel like they can resonate with that."

Jey Uso stealing The Final Boss' nickname may not sit well with his cousin. If he starts using it on television, it will likely lead to conflict between them.

