Jey Uso steals an active WWE legend's nickname

Jey Uso is arguably the most over wrestler in WWE today. He recently gave himself a new nickname that may not sit well with a certain person.

The YEET Master has taken a popular nickname from The Rock. Uso realized his 'Mania dream when he eliminated John Cena to win the 30-man Royal Rumble match and book his WrestleMania 41 main event berth. Although not officially confirmed, Jey has hinted at challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals.

In an interview with Daniel Cormier, Jey Uso called himself the new People's Champ, a moniker The Rock has been using for years with Muhammad Ali's blessings.

"I’m the man of the people now. I’m the new People’s Champ now, or will be. But I do love the people because I feel like they watched me raise me, they watched my whole story in front of them, and I was never supposed to be the top guy. They chose me, Uce. Mark Henry just said that on their podcast, the people chose Jey. That’s what it’s working for him. They’re not shoving nobody down no one’s throat. They watched me work, and I feel like they can resonate with that," Uso said. (H/T - Fightful)

Jey hasn't officially used his cousin's nickname yet, but given his recent surge in popularity, it would be fitting if he did.

Will the Rock take issue with Jey Uso knowing the YEET Master is stealing one of his monikers while he is still considered an active wrestler? Only time will tell.

What's next for Jey Uso in WWE?

Jey Uso appears to be scouting the field for his WrestleMania 41 Main Event.

After putting Gunther on notice earlier this week, the OG Bloodline member will appear on SmackDown this Friday to talk to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The two men have been friends since 2023, when the American Nightmare pulled some strings to bring the YEET Master over to RAW after he quit SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if WWE will plant the seeds for a WrestleMania 41 match between the two men.

