The Rock to replace 43-year-old star at Elimination Chamber and face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania? Possibility explored

The 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is set to take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, in less than two weeks.

One of the matches scheduled for the event is the Men's Elimination Chamber match, where six stars will compete to get an opportunity to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

So far, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Bobby Lashley have qualified for the match, with only two spots remaining in the match, which will be filled on this week's SmackDown. The Miz will take on United States Champion Logan Paul, while Kevin Owens will go head-to-head with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio in the last two Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying matches.

Kevin Owens is currently involved in a feud with Logan Paul, so there is a possibility that The Prizefighter causes a distraction during The Miz vs. Paul and costs the United States Champion a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

This would allow the 43-year-old A-Lister to qualify for the match, but WWE could have The Judgment Day assault him and cause an injury, leaving one spot vacant in the Men's Elimination Chamber bout.

An assault on The A-Lister would continue the feud between Awesome Truth and Judgment Day, eventually leading to an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between them at WrestleMania.

WWE could then shock the fans and have The Rock insert himself into the Men's Elimination Chamber match by misusing his power as a member of the TKO Board of Directors.

The Great One could go on to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match in Australia and challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the Night One of WrestleMania.

WWE has dropped subtle teases of a potential feud between The People's Champion and The Visionary, so a match between them at The Grandest Stage Of Them All is possible.

Seth Rollins says WWE does not need The Rock ahead of Elimination Chamber

Seth Rollins has been one of the workhorses of WWE over the past decade, and he has expressed his dislike for part-time wrestlers on multiple occasions.

The World Heavyweight Champion has called out Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for not being a "real" champion on many occasions as The Tribal Chief has transitioned into a part-time wrestler over the past few years.

While speaking on Good Morning Football, The Visionary made it clear that WWE is happy to have The Rock, but the company does not need him and would do well without him.

"Look it up, there's data behind that. Look at the numbers. Who has been on Monday Night RAW in the last ten years more than anybody? It’s me, it’s this guy. I get the credit, not him. So he can come in and take what he wants, he can take his little piece and go back to Hollywood and do his thing because we got this thing — We don’t need you. We love to have you, but we don’t need you, big guy."

With Cody Rhodes set to challenge Reigns for his title at WrestleMania, WWE could also have an unexpected Rollins vs. The Rock bout at The Show of Shows.

