The Rock to replace Seth Rollins and face WWE legend in a grudge match at SummerSlam? Potential explored

Seth Rollins' untimely injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will cause many creative shifts heading into the first-ever two-night SummerSlam. The Visionary, along with his crew, is an integral part of the main roster. To compensate for Rollins' absence, WWE could bring The Rock back for a massive grudge match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Seth Rollins and his group are at odds with Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Penta, LA Knight, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and John Cena. While all of these stars have a bone to pick with the villainous group, Punk remains The Visionary's arch-nemesis. Their issues run so deep that Rollins flew all the way to Saudi Arabia to make sure Punk didn't win the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at Night of Champions.

Before Rollins' injury, fans expected to see The Second City Saint and Seth Rollins once again lock horns in some capacity at this year's SummerSlam. While the two stars have faced each other numerous times in the past, The Visionary has not been able to score a pinfall over Punk. However, with Rollins out of the picture, The Best in the World's direction for SummerSlam remains unclear. Hence, WWE could bring The Final Boss back as The Visionary's replacement and book The Rock vs. CM Punk at SummerSlam.

The Second City Saint has never shied away from calling out The Great One. Punk cut a scathing promo on The Rock after the events at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, where the latter played a major role in John Cena's heel turn. In typical CM Punk fashion, he did not hold back at all, addressing The Final Boss as a "bald fraud."

The Rock could go after The Best in The World upon his return and reignite their rivalry from 2013. It could lead to a massive grudge match between the two at The Biggest Party of the Summer. That said, it is only speculation for now. Fans will have to wait and see what creative direction WWE takes in Seth Rollins' absence.

Possible direction for Roman Reigns for WWE SummerSlam 2025

Another person whose creative direction has been shifted due to Seth Rollins' injury is Roman Reigns. The Original Tribal Chief finally returned on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW after being taken out by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Expand Tweet

If CM Punk goes one-on-one with The Great One, The OTC could have a singles match against Bron Breakker at SummerSlam. In Rollins' absence, all the spotlight will be on Bron. The Triple H-led creative team may look to book the 27-year-old star in a major showdown against a veteran like Roman Reigns at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the future.

