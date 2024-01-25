The Rock to strip Roman Reigns of the WWE Universal title using a very old strict rule? Exploring the possibility

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has made an enormous career move in WWE. Not only is he one of the biggest earners in Hollywood, but he has now made his way into the board of directors for the TKO Group. After the merger between UFC and WWE, both operate as divisions under TKO. He may now use his new power to influence what happens inside WWE.

Johnson has been made a part of the board and has taken full ownership of his "The Rock" trademark. The star is also in a new services and merchandise deal with WWE, which has led to speculation that he is planning to return to the ring once again.

While there have been many praising the move for the Rock, including Sportskeeda's own NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter, there's also been speculation that he may use his newfound power to become a big influence in the company.

The star has been in a verbal battle with Roman Reigns for some time, with each star talking about being the real Head of the Table for the Anoa'i family. Although there has been no direct confrontation, there has been build for a WrestleMania match between the two stars for a long time, although it has fallen through before.

Now, though, it may be the perfect time with The Rock's new involvement with WWE to build a feud between the two of them at the event. The star is more than aware of the rules the company has given his own involvement with the promotion in previous years, and he could use them to strip Roman Reigns of the title.

There has always been a rule within WWE that a champion has to defend his title at least once a month if he is to hang on to the championship. Unfortunately for Roman Reigns, over his 1000+ days reign with the title, he has not consistently defended his title, with gaps far longer than 30 days between his defenses.

Using this rule, The Rock could easily end Reigns' run and strip him of the title, ending his reign in an anticlimactic fashion as well as kickstarting heat between them, which could finally lead to the WrestleMania match that fans have been waiting for.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is very possible now in WWE

Even if the match does not happen at WrestleMania, with Johnson very connected with WWE now, the match between him and Reigns seems more possible. Whether it ends up happening or not remains to be seen.

However, fans may be excited, as with this connection, the dream match could end up happening later this year, even at SummerSlam.

