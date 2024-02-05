The Rock to surprise fans and turn heel? - 4 finishes for Cody Rhodes vs Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air tonight on the USA Network at 8 PM EST. The three-hour broadcast will be a live program airing from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Over 9,000 fans are expected to be in attendance according to WrestleTix on X.

The show is looking stacked, with many matches announced for the event. Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri will battle Valhalla and Ivar in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Plus, The Miz will fight JD McDonagh, the Women's Tag Team Titles will be on the line, and a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will be on the card.

The biggest match of the night, however, was announced by Adam Pearce on social media. Rivals Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura will lock horns one more time. This time, however, the two will battle in a Bull Rope Match.

The American Nightmare has been involved in a lot of controversy as of late, and will need to focus on his talented opponent on RAW. This article will look at a handful of ways the upcoming Bull Rope Match could conclude.

Below are four finishes for Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura could cheat to win to extend the feud

Shinsuke Nakamura in Germany

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of WWE's most underrated stars. He became a legend in Japan before making the move to the United States wrestling scene. Since making the jump, he has held the NXT Championship and various mid-card titles.

Unfortunately, his push hasn't gone much further than that, although he has been used more effectively in the Triple H regime. A feud with Seth Rollins and now this rivalry with Cody Rhodes are high profile and the plan may be for The King of Strong Style to continue the saga with Rhodes all the way to WrestleMania.

If that is indeed the plan, WWE officials may have Nakamura cheat to win in the Bull Rope Match. If he uses mist or does something else underhanded, Cody may have to seek revenge, which could lead to a major blowout at WrestleMania.

#3. Cody Rhodes could defeat Nakamura cleanly

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes is one of WWE's top superstars. Even prior to leaving the promotion many years ago, The American Nightmare had won the Intercontinental and tag team gold. Since returning, however, he has been on another level.

The American Nightmare won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match and then headlined WrestleMania 39. Cody then went back-to-back by winning the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match, too, which in theory should guarantee him a main event spot at WrestleMania.

Given his success, the most likely scenario for the match with Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW is a clean victory for Rhodes. If he battles Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, as some fear, Cody will need to look strong heading into The Show of Shows. A clean win over Nakamura will help with that.

#2. The Rock could turn heel and cost Cody Rhodes the win

Expand Tweet

As noted, Cody Rhodes has been embroiled in controversy as of late, but it isn't his fault. Instead, fans are up in arms over the return of The Rock to WWE. Under most circumstances, fans would be overjoyed by The Great One's return, but not this time.

The Rock showed up on Friday Night SmackDown and teased a showdown with Roman Reigns. The WWE Universe is furious over this booking decision, believing the company, and The Rock specifically, has fumbled Cody's story. There has been immense backlash online over the move.

There's a chance that The Rock will be furious over the fans turning on him and take it out on Cody. The People's Champion may make a surprise appearance on RAW and cost Rhodes the match, perhaps with a Rock Bottom. He can make a statement and then shift his focus back to Roman Reigns.

#1. Drew McIntyre could remain WWE's biggest villain and attack Cody

Drew McIntyre on RAW

Drew McIntyre is one of WWE's most interesting characters. While he used to be a happy-go-lucky babyface, things changed in 2023. Perhaps due to his frustration over being unable to dethrone Roman Reigns and, more recently Seth Rollins, McIntyre has become more and more bitter.

This has led to him fully turning heel and airing his grievances constantly. McIntyre even assaulted and mocked CM Punk following the news of the Straight Edge Superstar's injury that will keep him away from WrestleMania.

McIntyre could continue his villainous ways on WWE RAW. He could brutally attack Cody and cost The American Nightmare the win. A feud could then pivot Rhodes away from the world title scene in favor of The Rock's move, even if most fans remain unhappy about it.

