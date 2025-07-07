The Rock to unveil new corporate man at WWE SummerSlam to help John Cena beat Cody Rhodes? Exploring the potential

There's an ongoing debate in WWE about who could be the next corporate man for The Rock after John Cena. The Great One took a shot on Cena, and The Cenation Leader didn't let him down. But the question remains, who will come after John Cena?

Cena will retire by the end of this year, and The Rock needs someone new to fill that role. Additionally, at SummerSlam next month at MetLife Stadium, John Cena will face his toughest challenge yet—defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes. The Last Real Champ will do whatever it takes to retain his title against The American Nightmare.

The Rock, too, could be closely watching this battle, as he knows what stakes are on the line. The Great One has been absent from WWE since Elimination Chamber, and he might surprise everyone at SummerSlam by revealing his next corporate man in WWE - Randy Orton.

The Apex Predator showed unusual admiration for Cody Rhodes last week on SmackDown. The week before, he had just lost the King of the Ring final to Rhodes. When The Viper came out on the Friday Night Show last week, it seemed like he would cut a promo on The American Nightmare and challenge him for another match at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

The 14-time world champion rather surprised the audience by backing Cody and asking him to beat the hell out of John Cena at WWE SummerSlam. However, before that, Randy also talked about the Punt Kick, which he was about to unleash on Cody at Night of Champions. He mentioned that he could have done it but chose not to. In saying so, The Viper also hinted at a subtle heel turn, which might happen soon.

The Viper's heel turn has been speculated for a long time, and after his promo with Cody on SmackDown, it has become more apparent that a heel turn is likely. It can finally happen at SummerSlam.

Randy Orton might come out to help Cody Rhodes against John Cena's men, like Travis Scott or Logan Paul. However, he could end up giving an RKO to Rhodes and asking Cena to pin him. Then, The Rock can come out and declare Randy Orton as his next corporate man in WWE.

Randy Orton will face Drew McIntyre at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Randy Orton will compete against Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The Scottish Warrior returned last week on SmackDown after nearly a month.

McIntyre, being his usual self, didn't waste time insulting Randy Orton, claiming that The Viper couldn't hit his Punt Kick on Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions. He also made a jab at Orton regarding his back injury, even calling it a "surgically repaired" back.

He then turned toward Cody Rhodes and told him to beat Cena at SummerSlam so he could later defeat him for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Once again, McIntyre was about to take a jibe at Orton, but The Apex Predator delivered an RKO to McIntyre.

McIntyre then reached out to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis backstage and asked for a match against Orton, which Aldis agreed to at SNME. It remains to be seen who will come out on top between these two heavyweights.

